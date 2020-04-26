Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail business, saw its stock exchange 14,682,374 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.99M. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock is changing hands at $204.36, down -0.88 cents or -0.43% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $172.76B..

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is 15.99M compared to 17.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has a 50-day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $199.80. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). Approximately 1.41% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock is 1.76, indicating its 2.66% to 2.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BABA’s short term support levels are around $201.29, $195.39 and $190.50 on the downside. BABAs short term resistance levels are $230.48, $226.13 and $222.30 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BABA has short term rating of Bullish (0.37), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18). BABA is trading 38.13% off its 52 week low at $147.95 and -11.59% off its 52 week high of $231.14. Performance wise, BABA stock has recently shown investors -2.45% a reduction in a week, 8.38% a greater amount in a month and -4.39% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has shown a return of -3.65% since the first of the year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Key Figures:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $563.588B. BABA insiders hold roughly 25.37% of the shares. On Nov-22-19 Macquarie Initiated BABA as Outperform, On Jan-22-20 DZ Bank Initiated BABA as Buy at $260 and on Feb-14-20 The Benchmark Company Reiterated BABA as Buy at $220 → $275.

There are currently 1.78B shares in the float and 2.74B shares outstanding. There are 1.41% shares short in BABAs float. The industry rank for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is 64 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Fundamental Research:

BABA last 2 years revenues have increased from $376,844,000 to $488,895,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.88 and a profit of 20.21% next year. The growth rate on BABA this year is 27.97 compared to an industry -4.40. BABAs next year’s growth rate is 20.63 compared to an industry 26.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 39.91 and cash per share (mrq) is 18.38. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.21 compared to an industry of 4.20 and BABAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 35.35 compared to an industry of 17.31. BABA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.32 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.88.

About Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA):

Alibaba Group Holding is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China. Over the last few years, the company has transformed itself from being a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate that has businesses ranging from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing. Alibaba Group is represented by three businesses – Alibaba.com, Taobao, and Tmall. The company’s businesses account for more than half of all online retail sales in China, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets. Taobao is one of Alibaba Group’s most profitable marketplaces that generates for more than 80% of its sales, thanks to soaring demand for high-quality imported brands in China.The company is well positioned in the New Retail space. In this space, it aims to bring together digital payments, e-commerce, food delivery and other parts of the business into one big ecosystem. The ubiquity of smartphones and evolution of physical and online commerce are helping the company to gain momentum in this space.Launched in 2009, the cloud business is now one of the biggest in China. The cloud computing has gradually become one of the fastest-growing businesses and the second-largest revenue source for Alibaba.The company has also become a renowned name in the growing entertainment and media market, driven by increasing demand for videos across its platform and growing partnerships.Total revenues were RMB376.8 billion (US$56.2 billion) in fiscal 2019. The company reports revenues under four broad heads, Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives, which generated 86%, 7%, 6% and 1% of total revenues, respectively.