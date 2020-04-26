Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO), a Energy Oil & Gas Drilling organization, saw its stock exchange 12,131,670 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.94M. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) stock is trading at $0.9384, up 0.1084 cents or +13.06% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) is $934.93M. Gross Profit is $141.52M and the EBITDA is $74.34M.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) is 10.94M compared to 5.75M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has a 50-day moving average of $1.7785 and a 200-day moving average of $4.4974. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO). Approximately 18.54% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) stock is 1.68, indicating its 17.84% to 24.64% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, DO’s short term support level is around $0.69 on the downside. DOs short term resistance levels are $7.75, $6.41 and $5.96 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DO has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.52), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.16) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.21) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30). DO is trading 39.33% off its 52 week low at $0.67 and -92.50% off its 52 week high of $12.52. Performance wise, DO stock has recently shown investors 19.01% a spike in a week, -54.00% a reduction in a month and -81.64% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has shown a return of -86.95% since the beginning of the year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Key Research:

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $129.447M. DO insiders hold roughly 0.32% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 CapitalOne Downgrade DO as Equal Weight → Underweight, On Mar-19-20 Barclays Downgrade DO as Overweight → Equal Weight and on Apr-22-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade DO as Sector Perform → Underperform.

There are currently 137.51M shares in the float and 137.70M shares outstanding. There are 18.54% shares short in DOs float. The industry rank for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) is 21 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 8% .

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Fundamentals Statistics:

DO last 2 years revenues have increased from $980,644 to $980,644 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.78 and a profit of 0.70% next year. The growth rate on DO this year is 15.69 compared to an industry -2.10. DOs next year’s growth rate is 3.05 compared to an industry -3.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.04 compared to an industry of 0.06 and DOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 24.54 compared to an industry of 0.95. DO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.95 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.79.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO):

Houston, TX-based Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is a major contract driller, providing comprehensive offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company’s drilling fleet of 15 rigs consists of four dynamically-positioned drillships and 11 semi-submersibles. Two of the rigs were cold stacked. The company was incorporated in Delaware in 1989.The company’s rigs operate in the Gulf of Mexico of the United States, offshore Brazil in South America, Australia and Southeast Asia, incorporating countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam. Diamond Offshore also has operations in United Kingdom and Norway of Europe, East and West Africa and the Mediterranean. As of Feb 10 , 2020, the majority (53% of total shares outstanding) of Diamond Offshore is owned by Loews Corporation.The company’s Midwater rigs can operate within the range of 450-5,000 feet. The Deepwater rigs can operate within the range of 5,000-7,500 feet. Diamond Offshore’s Ultra Deep-water rigs belong above the range of 7,500 feet. Using these rigs the company generates revenues, which are shown in Total Contract Drilling Revenues. The company also reports Revenues Related to Reimbursable Expenses.Diamond Offshore’s technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet enables it to stay ahead of its peers in a market, as the company expects offshore rig demand to surge through 2025. Moreover, exclusive services provided by the company with its innovative prowess, which were witnessed in Sim-StackTM, Helical riser buoyancy, Floating Factory Concept and others, generates robust demand for its services. The company clinched awards for Ocean Valiant, Ocean Apex, Ocean Onyx and the Ocean Monarch. Of these Ocean Valiant will operate in UK, while the other three will be working in Australia. The reactivation of Ocean Onyx will help the company to keep the number of active rigs at a satisfactory level.As of Jan 1, 2020, the company had a total contracted backlog of $1.6 billion that reflects more than 20 rig years of work. In 2019, total revenues of the company amounted to $980.6 million, down from $1,083.2 million in 2018.