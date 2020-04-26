MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), a Technology Software—Infrastructure organization, saw its stock trade 566,044 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 793.2k. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) stock is quoted at $159.94, up 1.85 cents or +1.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is $421.72M. Gross Profit is $296.36M and the EBITDA is $-130.51M.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is 793.2k compared to 1.28M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) has a 50-day moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of MongoDB, Inc. (MDB). Approximately 17.56% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) stock is indicating its 5.60% to 6.24% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, MDB’s short term support levels are around $158.56, $154.50 and $146.37 on the downside. MDBs short term resistance levels are $180.10, $173.80 and $164.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MDB has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.42) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.31). MDB is trading 70.49% off its 52 week low at $93.81 and -13.44% off its 52 week high of $184.78. Performance wise, MDB stock has recently shown investors 3.73% a rise in a week, 19.09% a rise in a month and 5.15% a rise in the past quarter. More importantly, MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) has shown a return of 21.53% since the start of the year.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Key Research:

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.207B. MDB insiders hold roughly 0.76% of the shares. On Oct-29-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated MDB as Overweight, On Jan-06-20 Argus Initiated MDB as Hold and on Mar-18-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated MDB as Buy at $190 → $150.

There are currently 48.50M shares in the float and 57.65M shares outstanding. There are 17.56% shares short in MDBs float. The industry rank for MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is 54 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 21% .

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Fundamental Data:

MDB last 2 years revenues have increased from $421,720 to $421,720 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 and a profit of 38.30% next year. The growth rate on MDB this year is 34.00 compared to an industry 4.30. MDBs next year’s growth rate is -35.82 compared to an industry 21.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 17.11. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 110.95 compared to an industry of 5.08 MDB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.34 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.25.

About MongoDB, Inc. (MDB):

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York.