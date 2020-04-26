Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), a Technology Communication Equipment corporation, saw its stock exchange 14,641,718 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 23.01M. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) stock is changing hands at $42.52, up 0.9 cents or +2.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is $51.55B. Gross Profit is $32.67B and the EBITDA is $16.2B.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is 23.01M compared to 32.49M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). Approximately 0.81% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) stock is 0.99, indicating its 2.95% to 3.79% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CSCO’s short term support levels are around $41.18, $39.64 and $37.84 on the downside. CSCOs short term resistance levels are $49.93, $49.34 and $48.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CSCO has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.19). CSCO is trading 31.23% off its 52 week low at $32.40 and -27.02% off its 52 week high of $58.26. Performance wise, CSCO stock has recently shown investors 0.09% a higher demand in a week, 12.87% a higher demand in a month and -12.96% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has shown a return of -11.34% since the start of the year.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Key Details:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $180.322B. CSCO insiders hold roughly 0.04% of the shares. On Jan-08-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade CSCO as Buy → Neutral, On Feb-27-20 Standpoint Research Upgrade CSCO as Hold → Buy and on Apr-17-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade CSCO as Overweight → Sector Weight.

There are currently 4.24B shares in the float and 4.26B shares outstanding. There are 0.81% shares short in CSCOs float. The industry rank for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is 67 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 27% .

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Fundamental Evaluation:

CSCO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $51,904,000 to $51,550,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.72 and a profit of 2.97% next year. The growth rate on CSCO this year is -1.29 compared to an industry 14.70. CSCOs next year’s growth rate is 3.92 compared to an industry 13.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.36. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.07 compared to an industry of 1.39 and CSCOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.36 compared to an industry of 9.07. CSCO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.72.

About Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO):

Headquartered in San Jose, CA and founded in December 1984, Cisco Systems Inc. is an IP-based networking company, which offers other products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users and individuals.Cisco has seven product categories: Switches aggregate and distribute information, collecting LANs, MANs and WANs filtering, processing and distributing it in the required volume and to the designated locations. They provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, access points and servers.Next-Generation Network (NGN) Routers transport data, voice and video information from one IP network to another. Collaboration products integrate voice, video, data and mobile applications on fixed and mobile networks. Key products are Unified Communications and Cisco TelePresence Systems products.Wireless technology includes networking products: wireless LAN controllers, wireless integrated switches and routers, wireless management software, wireless LAN clients and client software, bridges, antennas and accessories.Security includes products and services preventing unauthorized access to system resources and protecting from worms, spam, viruses and other malware. The Data Center product category includes Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) and Server Access Virtualization. It also comprises of The Other products segment and Related Services.Cisco realigns its reporting segments into four distinct categories – infrastructure platform, applications, security, and other products.On Oct 28, 2018, Cisco concluded the divestiture of its Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business. SPVSS included digital STBs and media technology products for reception, encoding, transcoding, translating, multiplexing, switching and modulation.Total revenue was $51.74 billion in fiscal 2019. The Americas, EMEA and APJC generated 59.6%, 25.2% and 15.2% of total revenues, respectively.The company competes in the networking and communications equipment markets with companies like Amazon Web Services, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell, F5 Networks, FireEye, Fortinet, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Juniper Networks and Microsoft Corporation, to name few.