3M Company (MMM), a Industrials Specialty Industrial Machinery corporation, saw its stock exchange 2,247,654 common shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.2M. 3M Company (MMM) stock is changing hands at $147.00, up 2.67 cents or +1.85% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for 3M Company (MMM) is $32.14B. Gross Profit is $15.4B and the EBITDA is $8.73B.

3M Company (MMM) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of 3M Company (MMM) is 3.2M compared to 5.01M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, 3M Company (MMM) has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of 3M Company (MMM). Approximately 1.42% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of 3M Company (MMM) stock is 0.99, indicating its 2.12% to 3.08% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, MMM’s short term support levels are around $143.98 and $117.87 on the downside. MMMs short term resistance levels are $181.73, $178.47 and $175.49 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MMM has short term rating of Bullish (0.32), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.18) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.10). MMM is trading 28.90% off its 52 week low at $114.04 and -33.11% off its 52 week high of $219.75. Performance wise, MMM stock has recently shown investors 0.37% a pop in a week, 11.75% a pop in a month and -17.49% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, 3M Company (MMM) has shown a return of -16.68% since the first of the year.

3M Company (MMM) Key Evaluation:

3M Company (MMM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $84.563B. MMM insiders hold roughly 8.71% of the shares. On Dec-23-19 JP Morgan Upgrade MMM as Underweight → Neutral at $143 → $150. On Jan-09-20 Wolfe Research Upgrade MMM as Underperform → Peer Perform and on Mar-30-20 Gordon Haskett Downgrade MMM as Hold → Underperform.

There are currently 574.25M shares in the float and 576.40M shares outstanding. There are 1.42% shares short in MMMs float. The industry rank for 3M Company (MMM) is 184 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 27% .

3M Company (MMM) Fundamental Evaluation:

MMM last 2 years revenues have increased from $32,136,000 to $32,136,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects 3M Company (MMM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.03 and a profit of 9.23% next year. The growth rate on MMM this year is -10.77 compared to an industry -11.40. MMMs next year’s growth rate is 11.08 compared to an industry 20.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.46 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.07. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.35 compared to an industry of 0.79 and MMMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.22 compared to an industry of 5.88. MMM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 8.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.02.

About 3M Company (MMM):

Conglomerate 3M’s focus on business transformation — with moves like localization of decision making and integration of supply chains — enhances its competitive advantage. Also, its recognized product brands and investments in innovation are compelling. Inorganic actions (buyouts and divestments) are added advantages. Acelity, bought in October 2019, is predicted to aid 3M’s medical solutions business. Being one of the largest manufacturers of respiratory masks, the coronavirus outbreak has added to 3M’s growth potential.Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, and founded in 1902, 3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm. It has manufacturing operations across the globe and serves customers primarily in the United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America/Canada; and the Asia Pacific regions. Effective second-quarter 2019, 3M realigned its business segments from five to four — including Safety & Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer.The Safety & Industrial segment mainly serves customers in the electrical, safety and industrial markets across the globe. The segment includes adhesives and tapes, personal safety, abrasives, closure and masking systems, roofing granules, automotive aftermarket, and other related businesses.The Transportation & Electronics segment primarily serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the electronics and transportation industries across the globe. The segment includes electronics, commercial solutions, transportation safety, automotive and aerospace, and other related businesses.The Health Care segment engages in serving customers in the global healthcare industry. Businesses within the segment are oral care, drug delivery, medical solutions, food safety, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, and other healthcare businesses.The Consumer segment provides office supply products, stationery products, home improvement products, home care products and consumer health care products. Also, the segment’s Construction and Home Improvement Division offers some retail auto care products.