Aphria Inc. (APHA), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic organization, saw its stock trade 4,606,055 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.53M. Aphria Inc. (APHA) stock is trading at $3.5400, up 0.14 cents or +4.12% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $75.42M..

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aphria Inc. (APHA) is 7.53M compared to 5.86M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Aphria Inc. (APHA) has a 50-day moving average of $2.9750 and a 200-day moving average of $4.2788. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Aphria Inc. (APHA). Approximately 13.71% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Aphria Inc. (APHA) stock is indicating its 5.67% to 9.06% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, APHA’s short term support levels are around $3.44, $2.82 and $1.97 on the downside. APHAs short term resistance levels are $6.00, $5.50 and $5.35 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APHA has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.00) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). APHA is trading 81.54% off its 52 week low at $1.95 and -55.25% off its 52 week high of $7.91. Performance wise, APHA stock has recently shown investors -1.67% a cutback in a week, 20.82% a spike in a month and -32.83% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Aphria Inc. (APHA) has shown a return of -32.18% since the 1st of this year.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Key Figures:

Aphria Inc. (APHA) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $946.21M. APHA insiders hold roughly 2.84% of the shares. On Jan-21-20 Alliance Global Partners Initiated APHA as Buy, On Mar-10-20 Stifel Initiated APHA as Hold and on Mar-19-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade APHA as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 267.18M shares in the float and 267.59M shares outstanding. There are 13.71% shares short in APHAs float. The industry rank for Aphria Inc. (APHA) is 31 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 12% .

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Fundamental Details:

APHA last 2 years revenues have increased from $237,110 to $518,704 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on APHA this year is -90.91 compared to an industry 2.60. APHAs next year’s growth rate is 500.00 compared to an industry 26.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.35 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.67 compared to an industry of 3.29 APHA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.02.

About Aphria Inc. (APHA):

Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.