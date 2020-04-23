SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC), a Healthcare Medical Devices organization, saw its stock trade 14,847,345 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.14M. SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) stock is changing hands at $5.53, up 0.76 cents or +15.93% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is $706.53M. Gross Profit is $528.14M and the EBITDA is $-510.22M.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is 8.14M compared to 8.36M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC). Approximately 40.91% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) stock is indicating its 12.84% to 14.96% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SDC’s short term support levels are around $5.13 and $3.95 on the downside. SDCs short term resistance levels are $15.33, $14.29 and $13.05 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SDC has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.03) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.08). SDC is trading 51.92% off its 52 week low at $3.64 and -73.79% off its 52 week high of $21.10. Performance wise, SDC stock has recently shown investors 32.30% a surge in a week, 35.21% a surge in a month and -59.04% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) has shown a return of -36.73% since the 1st of this year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Key Evaluation:

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.125B. SDC insiders hold roughly 49.40% of the shares. On Feb-26-20 Jefferies Downgrade SDC as Buy → Hold at $10. On Mar-02-20 UBS Downgrade SDC as Buy → Neutral at $9 and on Apr-07-20 Goldman Downgrade SDC as Neutral → Sell at $9 → $3.

There are currently 76.31M shares in the float and 386.15M shares outstanding. There are 40.91% shares short in SDCs float. The industry rank for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is 88 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 35% .

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Key Fundamentals:

SDC last 2 years revenues have increased from $750,428 to $750,428 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.19 and a profit of 57.10% next year. The growth rate on SDC this year is -29.82 compared to an industry 2.10. SDCs next year’s growth rate is -52.50 compared to an industry 28.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.87 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.82. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.62 compared to an industry of 3.90 SDC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.80 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.22.

About SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC):

SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market.