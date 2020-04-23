BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 6,658,422 common shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 17.41M. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) stock is changing hands at $3.4500, up 0.24 cents or +7.48% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is $48.84M. Gross Profit is $-62.33M and the EBITDA is $-98.73M.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is 17.41M compared to 7.38M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has a 50-day moving average of $2.4251 and a 200-day moving average of $2.6180. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX). Approximately 10.39% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) stock is 2.11, indicating its 14.05% to 11.16% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BCRX’s short term support levels are around $3.24, $2.85 and $2.58 on the downside. BCRXs short term resistance levels are $4.28 and $3.55 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BCRX has short term rating of Neutral (0.02), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17). BCRX is trading 150.00% off its 52 week low at $1.38 and -59.03% off its 52 week high of $8.42. Performance wise, BCRX stock has recently shown investors 27.78% a pop in a week, 76.02% a pop in a month and 14.24% a pop in the past quarter. More importantly, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has shown a return of 0.00% since the 1st of this year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Key Details:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $531.962M. BCRX insiders hold roughly 0.96% of the shares. On Nov-16-18 Piper Jaffray Resumed BCRX as Overweight at $15. On May-24-19 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade BCRX as Outperform → Sector Perform at $16 → $4.50 and on Nov-15-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade BCRX as Neutral → Buy at $5 → $4.

There are currently 152.72M shares in the float and 160.73M shares outstanding. There are 10.39% shares short in BCRXs float. The industry rank for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is 15 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Fundamentals Statistics:

BCRX last 2 years revenues have increased from $48,835 to $48,835 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.25 and a profit of 27.70% next year. The growth rate on BCRX this year is 3.19 compared to an industry 14.50. BCRXs next year’s growth rate is -28.87 compared to an industry 14.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.29 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.85. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.38 compared to an industry of 2.65 BCRX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.97 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.26.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX):

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries.