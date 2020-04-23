Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), a Consumer Cyclical Resorts & Casinos business, saw its stock exchange 16,480,510 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 9.99M. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) stock traded at $41.03, up 0.34 cents or +0.84% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is $13.74B. Gross Profit is $10.89B and the EBITDA is $4.95B.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is 9.99M compared to 7.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). Approximately 4.11% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) stock is 1.70, indicating its 5.73% to 7.17% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, LVS’s short term support level is around $37.33 on the downside. LVSs short term resistance levels are $73.88, $71.20 and $65.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LVS has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.61) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.33). LVS is trading 23.21% off its 52 week low at $33.30 and -44.77% off its 52 week high of $74.29. Performance wise, LVS stock has recently shown investors -12.89% a lower demand in a week, -5.57% a lower demand in a month and -40.92% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has shown a return of -40.57% since the 1st of this year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Key Figures:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $31.336B. LVS insiders hold roughly 56.70% of the shares. On Apr-17-20 Nomura Upgrade LVS as Neutral → Buy, On Apr-21-20 HSBC Securities Upgrade LVS as Hold → Buy and on Apr-23-20 JP Morgan Upgrade LVS as Neutral → Overweight at $52.

There are currently 330.67M shares in the float and 783.70M shares outstanding. There are 4.11% shares short in LVSs float. The industry rank for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is 85 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Fundamental Evaluation:

LVS last 2 years revenues have increased from $13,739,000 to $13,739,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.20 and a profit of 104.02% next year. The growth rate on LVS this year is -94.17 compared to an industry 4.50. LVSs next year’s growth rate is 1,331.58 compared to an industry 34.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.75 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.39. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.84 compared to an industry of 1.78 and LVSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.39 compared to an industry of 6.61. LVS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.01.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):

Based in Las Vegas, NV, Las Vegas Sands is a leading international developer of multi-use integrated resorts primarily operating in the U.S. and Asia.U.S. Business: In the U.S., the company owns two resorts and casinos. These properties are:Las Vegas Operations: The company has three properties in Las Vegas – The Venetian Casino, Las Vegas, The Palazzo, Las Vegas and an Expo and Convention Center.Asia Business: In Asia, the company owns and operates several properties in Macao, China and one in Singapore. These properties are as follows:Macao Operations: Las Vegas Sands’ integrated resort properties and other assets in Macao are owned and operated by Sands China Ltd., which is a majority-owned subsidiary of the company. The company’s Macao business comprises the following resorts: Sands Macao, The Venetian Macao, Four Seasons Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Cotai Central (under development).Sands Cotai Centralis Las Vegas Sands’ master-planned resort-casino project under development in the Cotai Strip, Macao. A part of the project has begun its operations while the other part is still under construction. Post completion, Sands Cotai Central will comprise an integrated resort complex featuring rooms, suites and apart-hotel units, approximately 800,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and dining space and more than 550,000 square feet of meeting facilities and a multipurpose theater.Meanwhile, on Sep 13, 2016, the company opened The Parisian Macao, an integrated resort which includes a 253,000-square-foot casino, approximately 3,000 rooms and suites; roughly 340,000 square feet of retail and dining space; a meeting room complex of around 63,000 square feet; and a 1,200-seat theater.Marina Bay Sands, Singapore: The resort was opened in Jun 2010.