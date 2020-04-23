Intel Corporation (INTC), a Technology Semiconductors corporation, saw its stock trade 23,443,745 shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 24.83M. Intel Corporation (INTC) stock traded at $60.10, up 3.74 cents or +6.64% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Intel Corporation (INTC) is $71.96B. Gross Profit is $42.14B and the EBITDA is $33.25B.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Intel Corporation (INTC) is 24.83M compared to 32.93M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Intel Corporation (INTC) has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Intel Corporation (INTC). Approximately 0.99% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Intel Corporation (INTC) stock is 0.84, indicating its 3.78% to 4.91% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, INTC’s short term support levels are around $58.90, $56.28 and $53.59 on the downside. INTCs short term resistance levels are $68.47, $67.60 and $66.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INTC has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.16). INTC is trading 40.22% off its 52 week low at $42.86 and -13.26% off its 52 week high of $69.29. Performance wise, INTC stock has recently shown investors 2.09% a spike in a week, 21.22% a spike in a month and -4.19% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Intel Corporation (INTC) has shown a return of 0.42% since the beginning of the year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Key Research:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $257.259B. INTC insiders hold roughly 0.05% of the shares. On Mar-31-20 Northland Capital Reiterated INTC as Market Perform at $70 → $60. On Apr-01-20 Barclays Upgrade INTC as Underweight → Equal Weight at $52 → $58 and on Apr-06-20 Raymond James Upgrade INTC as Underperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 4.28B shares in the float and 4.32B shares outstanding. There are 0.99% shares short in INTCs float. The industry rank for Intel Corporation (INTC) is 151 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Intel Corporation (INTC) Fundamental Figures:

INTC last 2 years revenues have increased from $71,965,000 to $71,965,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Intel Corporation (INTC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.28 and a profit of 1.43% next year. The growth rate on INTC this year is -0.21 compared to an industry -11.90. INTCs next year’s growth rate is 1.03 compared to an industry 16.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.98 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.04. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.33 compared to an industry of 2.98 and INTCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.91 compared to an industry of 10.88. INTC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.86 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.28.

About Intel Corporation (INTC):

Intel Corporation, the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving.In fact, its data-centric businesses accounted for 48.3% of revenues in fiscal 2019. This underscores the fact that the company’s data-centric businesses are helping it generate revenues close to what it generates from the PC business. The contribution of data-centric businesses to the total revenues has grown gradually over the past five years and should become significant in the near future.Nevertheless, the company continues to maintain its dominant market share for microprocessors in both consumer and enterprise markets.Intel generated $71.97 billion in revenues in 2019.Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-Volatile memory solutions group (NSG) and Programmable solutions Group (PSG) and All Other business units form the crux of Intel’s data-centric business model.DCG accounted for 33% of revenues in 2019. The segment deals with servers, workstations and other products for cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market.IOTG offers high-performance compute (HPC) solutions and embedded applications. The segment accounted for 5% of 2019 revenues.NSG contributed 6% to revenues in 2019. The segment primarily offers memory and storage products like Optane and 3D NAND technology, primarily utilizing SSDs.PSG segment that accounted for 3% of revenues offers programmable semiconductors, primarily FPGAs and structured ASICs.Mobileye contributed 1% to revenues in 2019. The segment is engaged in developing computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology for ADAS and autonomous driving. Intel acquired Mobileye in 2018.Client Computing Group (CCG), which accounted for 52% of 2019 revenues, is the company’s largest segment. The company is the dominant provider of computer CPUs. It began shipping 10 nanometer (nm) based 10th generation processors (previously referred to as Ice Lake) in 2019.