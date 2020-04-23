Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 63,939,223 shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 27.86M. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) stock traded at $11.71, up 1.81 cents or +18.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is $4.11M. Gross Profit is $-82.01M and the EBITDA is $-104.54M.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is 27.86M compared to 32.87M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO). Approximately 15.64% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) stock is 0.68, indicating its 15.25% to 11.67% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, INO’s short term support levels are around $8.68, $7.13 and $5.67 on the downside. INOs short term resistance levels are $18.90 and $12.71 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INO has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.30) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26). INO is trading 511.49% off its 52 week low at $1.91 and -39.51% off its 52 week high of $19.36. Performance wise, INO stock has recently shown investors 64.01% a higher demand in a week, 76.89% a higher demand in a month and 240.41% a higher demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) has shown a return of 254.85% since the 1st of this year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Key Statistics:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.709B. INO insiders hold roughly 3.45% of the shares. On Dec-19-19 ROTH Capital Initiated INO as Buy at $13. On Mar-13-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade INO as Overweight → Neutral and on Mar-13-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade INO as Outperform → Sector Perform.

There are currently 132.04M shares in the float and 132.04M shares outstanding. There are 15.64% shares short in INOs float. The industry rank for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is 14 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Fundamental Evaluation:

INO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,112 to $4,112 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.23 and a profit of 0.00% next year. The growth rate on INO this year is -37.93 compared to an industry 8.20. INOs next year’s growth rate is 2.78 compared to an industry 5.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.03 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.68. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 219.60 compared to an industry of 3.24 INO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.24.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO):

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.