Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), a Industrials Marine Shipping corporation, saw its stock exchange 9,967,931 common shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.51M. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock is changing hands at $5.23, up 0.15 cents or +2.95% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is $317.22M. Gross Profit is $109.42M and the EBITDA is $95.94M.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is 8.51M compared to 4.23M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). Approximately 2.16% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock is 0.07, indicating its 12.17% to 14.31% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NAT’s short term support levels are around $5.17, $4.77 and $4.25 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, NAT has short term rating of Bullish (0.43), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.42) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.42). NAT is trading 215.06% off its 52 week low at $1.66 and -9.83% off its 52 week high of $5.80. Performance wise, NAT stock has recently shown investors 34.79% a higher demand in a week, 105.91% a higher demand in a month and 18.86% a higher demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has shown a return of 6.30% since the start of the year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Key Research:

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $770.018M. NAT insiders hold roughly 2.62% of the shares. On Nov-09-18 B. Riley FBR Initiated NAT as Buy at $4.25. On Oct-08-19 BTIG Research Upgrade NAT as Neutral → Buy at $4 and on Oct-18-19 Evercore ISI Upgrade NAT as Underperform → In-line at $4.

There are currently 143.37M shares in the float and 145.37M shares outstanding. There are 2.16% shares short in NATs float. The industry rank for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is 54 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 21% .

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Fundamental Evaluation:

NAT last 2 years revenues have increased from $317,220 to $317,220 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.26 and a loss of -0.33% next year. The growth rate on NAT this year is -1,214.29 compared to an industry 4.50. NATs next year’s growth rate is 0.00 compared to an industry -3.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.29 compared to an industry of 0.34 and NATs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.30 compared to an industry of 3.18. NAT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.78 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.25.

About Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT):

NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers.