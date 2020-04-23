Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX), a Technology Semiconductors organization, saw its stock trade 5,202,200 common shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.91M. Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) stock is quoted at $90.60, up 4.28 cents or +4.96% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is $3.16B. Gross Profit is $2.14B and the EBITDA is $961.86M.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is 2.91M compared to 3.96M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX). Approximately 2.28% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) stock is 0.99, indicating its 4.30% to 4.28% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, XLNX’s short term support levels are around $89.94, $85.36 and $80.89 on the downside. XLNXs short term resistance levels are $103.00, $101.65 and $98.70 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, XLNX has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.37). XLNX is trading 33.87% off its 52 week low at $67.68 and -36.02% off its 52 week high of $141.60. Performance wise, XLNX stock has recently shown investors 7.65% a spike in a week, 25.83% a spike in a month and -10.55% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) has shown a return of -7.33% since the start of the year.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Key Statistics:

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $22.545B. XLNX insiders hold roughly 0.18% of the shares. On Jan-16-20 Mizuho Downgrade XLNX as Buy → Neutral at $115 → $106. On Feb-13-20 Wells Fargo Initiated XLNX as Equal Weight at $95 and on Mar-24-20 Goldman Upgrade XLNX as Neutral → Buy at $100 → $92.

There are currently 248.39M shares in the float and 250.55M shares outstanding. There are 2.28% shares short in XLNXs float. The industry rank for Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is 88 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 35% .

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Fundamentals Statistics:

XLNX last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,059,040 to $3,234,859 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.70 and a loss of -0.60% next year. The growth rate on XLNX this year is -2.69 compared to an industry -2.70. XLNXs next year’s growth rate is 22.39 compared to an industry 22.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.54 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.68. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.54 compared to an industry of 8.39 and XLNXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 23.05 compared to an industry of 22.64. XLNX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.74.

About Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX):

San Jose, CA-based Xilinx Inc., founded in 1984, designs and manufactures a broad range of programmable devices and associated technologies. This includes high-performance, high-density programmable logic devices (PLDs) such as programmable system on chips and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP); software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity plus market-specific IP cores.In fiscal 2019, the company reported more than $3 billion of revenues, up 24% over the fiscal 2018 figure.The company classifies its products into two categories:Advanced Products (64% of fiscal 2019 revenues) include Alveo, UltraScale+, Ultrascale and 7-series products.Core Products (36%) include Virtex-6, Spartan-6,Virtex-5, CoolRunner- II Virtex-4, Virtex-II, Spartan-3, Spartan-2, XC9500 products, configuration solutions, software & support/services.The company provides solutions for electronic equipment makers in wired and wireless communications, industrial, scientific and medical, aerospace and defense, audio, video and broadcast, consumer, automotive and data processing markets.The company sells its products and services through independent domestic and foreign distributors and via direct sales to the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and its electronic manufacturing service providers (EMS). Sales are generated by these independent distributors, independent sales representative or the company’s direct sales organization.Starting first-quarter fiscal 2020, Xilinx changed its revenue reporting structure. Going forward, Communications is now called Wired and Wireless Group (WWG). Data Center Group is reported separately and includes high-performance computing. While Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Test plus Measurement & Emulation (TME) is called AIT, the Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer group is called ABC.