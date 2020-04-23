Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock trade 139,327,765 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 28.35M. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) stock is quoted at $0.8370, up 0.4545 cents or +118.82% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is $1.57B. Gross Profit is $1.06B and the EBITDA is $843.02M.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is 28.35M compared to 16.74M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7934 and a 200-day moving average of $4.3869. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL). Approximately 56.80% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) stock is 3.31, indicating its 32.44% to 30.92% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, WLL’s short term support level is around $0.61 on the downside. WLLs short term resistance levels are $8.37, $7.79 and $6.61 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WLL has short term rating of Neutral (0.07), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.07) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.17). WLL is trading 234.80% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -97.18% off its 52 week high of $29.65. Performance wise, WLL stock has recently shown investors 154.72% a greater amount in a week, -33.04% a lower demand in a month and -83.52% a lower demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) has shown a return of -88.60% since the start of the year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Key Statistics:

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $76.814M. WLL insiders hold roughly 0.71% of the shares. On Mar-24-20 Barclays Downgrade WLL as Equal Weight → Underweight, On Mar-25-20 JP Morgan Downgrade WLL as Neutral → Underweight and on Mar-31-20 Stifel Downgrade WLL as Hold → Sell.

There are currently 91.06M shares in the float and 94.97M shares outstanding. There are 56.80% shares short in WLLs float. The industry rank for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is 151 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Fundamentals Statistics:

WLL last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,572,245 to $1,572,245 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.68 and a profit of 20.20% next year. The growth rate on WLL this year is 240.70 compared to an industry -39.80. WLLs next year’s growth rate is -13.65 compared to an industry 4.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 44.08 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.02 compared to an industry of 0.37 and WLLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.10 compared to an industry of 0.78. WLL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.93 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.75.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL):

Founded in 1980, Denver, CO-based Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. With majority of its output coming from Bakken play, it holds one of the largest acreage positions in the region.Notably, output growth witnessed a surge in the third-largest U.S. play, Bakken, amid recovering prices and the launch of Dakota Access Pipeline in 2017. The pipeline’s service has bolstered the revival of Bakken output, with large operators counting on the Dakota Access Pipeline to send a major portion of their products to the market.Whiting’s asset base – primarily focused on oil – is concentrated in the Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company’s properties are mainly located in the Northern and Central Rocky Mountains. The firm’s Northern Rocky Mountains operations include assets in Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations. As of Dec 31, 2019, the firm had 476,300 net acres in the oil productive sweet spots of the basin. The region accounted for 93% of the total estimated proved reserves of the company in 2019.Whiting’s Central Rocky Mountain operations consist of properties located at the Redtail field in Denver-Julesburg Basin, targeting the Niobrara and Codell/Fort Hays formations. As of Dec 31, 2019, the firm held 84,600 net acres in the region. The region accounted for 5% of the total estimated proved reserves of the company in 2019.Other operations of the company are associated with non-core assets in Colorado, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. The region accounted for 2% of the total estimated proved reserves of the company in 2019.As of year-end 2019, Whiting Petroleum had a proved reserve base of 485.4 million oil-equivalent barrels (MMBOE). About 75% of the proved reserve was oil/natural gas liquids. The company produced 45.8 MMBOE last year, comprising 82% crude oil/ liquid hydrocarbons and 18% gas.