Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants organization, saw its stock exchange 1,378,012 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 835.33k. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) stock traded at $383.75, up 18.53 cents or +5.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is $3.62B. Gross Profit is $1.01B and the EBITDA is $668.04M.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is 835.33k compared to 1.04M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) has a 50-day moving average of $335.99 and a 200-day moving average of $299.69. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ). Approximately 3.21% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) stock is 0.33, indicating its 3.39% to 4.68% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, DPZ’s short term support levels are around $373.16, $365.51 and $346.75 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, DPZ has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.30). DPZ is trading 73.72% off its 52 week low at $220.90 and 0.49% off its 52 week high of $381.86. Performance wise, DPZ stock has recently shown investors 8.21% an increase in a week, 18.49% an increase in a month and 34.22% an increase in the past quarter. Furthermore, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) has shown a return of 30.62% since the first of the year.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Key Data:

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.976B. DPZ insiders hold roughly 0.71% of the shares. On Mar-18-20 Longbow Upgrade DPZ as Neutral → Buy at $351. On Mar-19-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade DPZ as Sell → Hold and on Apr-17-20 Wolfe Research Initiated DPZ as Outperform at $415.

There are currently 38.75M shares in the float and 40.22M shares outstanding. There are 3.21% shares short in DPZs float. The industry rank for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is 169 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Fundamental Research:

DPZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,618,774 to $3,618,774 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.32 and a profit of 13.93% next year. The growth rate on DPZ this year is 5.54 compared to an industry -28.60. DPZs next year’s growth rate is 13.86 compared to an industry 27.30. The book value per share (mrq) is -84.92 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.74. and DPZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 33.70 compared to an industry of 6.01. DPZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 10.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.29.

About Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ):

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza Inc., which delivers pizzas under the Domino’s Pizza brand, is a top player in the Quick-Service Restaurant or QSR Pizza category.Through its subsidiaries, the company operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally, with over 15,900 locations in more than 85 markets.The company operates and reports through the following three business segments: U.S. stores, international franchise and supply chain.U.S. stores (35.2% of total revenues in fiscal 2019): The segment primarily consists of franchised stores but also have company-owned stores, which are used as sites for promotion of new products and improvement of operational efficiencies. As of Dec 29, 2019, the company owned and operated 6,126 stores across U.S.International franchise (6.6%): Domino’s has a network of franchised stores in more than 85 international markets. As of Dec 29, 2019, the company had 10,543 international franchise stores. Revenues at this segment primarily gains from royalty payments generated by retail sales from franchised stores. Notably, most of the company’s international stores operate under master franchise agreements.Supply chain (58.2%): The segment operates 19 regional dough manufacturing as well as food supply chain centers in the United States. It also has a center each for thin crust manufacturing, vegetable processing, and providing equipment and supplies to our U.S. and certain international stores.