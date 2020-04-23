Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General business, saw its stock trade 2,989,109 common shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.38M. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) stock is changing hands at $156.71, up 4.04 cents or +2.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is $22.32B. Gross Profit is $17.6B and the EBITDA is $7.23B.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 3.38M compared to 4.81M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has a 50-day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). Approximately 1.05% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) stock is 0.22, indicating its 2.73% to 4.42% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, LLY’s short term support levels are around $156.60, $147.43 and $143.20 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, LLY has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.19). LLY is trading 54.61% off its 52 week low at $101.36 and -2.18% off its 52 week high of $160.20. Performance wise, LLY stock has recently shown investors 3.66% an increase in a week, 31.63% an increase in a month and 10.70% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has shown a return of 19.23% since the beginning of the year.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Key Statistics:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $149.977B. LLY insiders hold roughly 0.15% of the shares. On Feb-06-20 Mizuho Initiated LLY as Neutral, On Apr-09-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade LLY as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $148 and on Apr-21-20 UBS Downgrade LLY as Buy → Neutral at $157 → $158.

There are currently 935.08M shares in the float and 935.08M shares outstanding. There are 1.05% shares short in LLYs float. The industry rank for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 61 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Fundamental Research:

LLY last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,319,500 to $22,319,500 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.49 and a profit of 14.52% next year. The growth rate on LLY this year is 12.09 compared to an industry 4.60. LLYs next year’s growth rate is 16.99 compared to an industry 6.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.87 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 55.74 compared to an industry of 4.18 and LLYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 22.12 compared to an industry of 11.44. LLY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.55.

About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY):

Indianapolis, IN based Eli Lilly and Company, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, boasts a diversified product profile including a solid lineup of new successful drugs. It also has a dependable pipeline as it navigates through challenges like patent expirations of several drugs and rising pricing pressure on its U.S. diabetes franchise.Its pharmaceutical product categories are neuroscience (Zyprexa, Cymbalta, Emgality), diabetes (Humalog, Humulin, Trulicity and others), oncology (Alimta, Cyramza, Verzenio), immunology (Taltz and Olumiant) and others (Cialis).Over the past few years, Lilly has been actively seeking acquisitions and in-licensing deals to boost its product portfolio and pipeline. The $6.5 billion purchase of ImClone Systems in November 2008 brought with it blockbuster cancer compound, Erbitux. The January 2007 acquisition of ICOS Corporation gave Lilly full control over erectile dysfunction drug, Cialis. Its other acquisitions include Hypnion, Inc. (a neuroscience drug discovery company focused on sleep disorders), CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (which added lasmiditan for acute migraine) and Loxo Oncology (added selpercatinib for RET-altered lung and thyroid cancers).Lilly has collaboration agreements with several companies including Pfizer (tanezumab), Incyte (Olumiant), Boehringer Ingelheim (diabetes), among others. Lilly divested its Elanco animal health unit as an independent publicly traded company – Elanco Animal Health Incorporated – via an initial public offering (IPO) of a minority stake in 2018. Elanco Animal Health started trading with the ticker symbol ELAN on NYSE from Sep 20. Lilly divested the remaining 80.2% stake in the new company through a “tax-efficient transaction” in March 2019.Lilly’s 2019 revenues increased 4% to $22.3 billion. Among the key drugs, Trulicity accounted for 18% of Lilly’s 2019 revenues, Humalog accounted for around 13%, Alimta accounted for 9% and Taltz accounted for 6% of the top line.