QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 13,099,828 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 11.49M. QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) stock is changing hands at $0.4265, up 0.082 cents or +23.80% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is $1.21B. Gross Profit is $874.1M and the EBITDA is $568.9M.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is 11.49M compared to 10.57M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5349 and a 200-day moving average of $2.6603. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP). Approximately 5.89% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) stock is 2.88, indicating its 18.64% to 20.26% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, QEP’s short term support levels are around $0.41 and $-0.31 on the downside. QEPs short term resistance levels are $4.78, $3.79 and $3.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, QEP has short term rating of Neutral (-0.10), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.30) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31). QEP is trading 62.48% off its 52 week low at $0.26 and -94.88% off its 52 week high of $8.32. Performance wise, QEP stock has recently shown investors 37.58% a higher demand in a week, 11.91% a higher demand in a month and -87.60% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) has shown a return of -90.52% since the 1st of this year.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Key Details:

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $103.291M. QEP insiders hold roughly 1.92% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 Stephens Downgrade QEP as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $5 → $1. On Mar-31-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade QEP as Neutral → Underweight at $1 and on Apr-07-20 Scotiabank Downgrade QEP as Sector Perform → Sector Underperform.

There are currently 237.04M shares in the float and 263.51M shares outstanding. There are 5.89% shares short in QEPs float. The industry rank for QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is 151 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Fundamental Figures:

QEP last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,206,200 to $1,206,200 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.02 and a loss of -1166.70% next year. QEPs next year’s growth rate is -1,400.00 compared to an industry 4.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.63. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.04 compared to an industry of 0.37 and QEPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.19 compared to an industry of 0.78. QEP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.03.

About QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP):

Denver, CO-based QEP Resources Inc. is a leading independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The company, in its current form, came into existence following the May 2010 spin-off of Salt Lake City, UT-based Questar Corporation’s unregulated exploration and production unit, as well as its gas gathering and marketing operations into a separate, independent and publicly traded entity.QEP Resources’ operations are currently focused on the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) of the United States. As of Dec 31, 2019, QEP Resources had proved reserves of 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of which more than 62% were crude oil and liquids. QEP Resources’ output totaled 32,210.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) in 2019 (82.8% liquids).QEP Resources continues to make strides to transform into a pure-play Permian player. As part of that goal, management has not been shy of divesting assets either, particularly those that do not fit into the company’s long-term growth plan. The company has already jettisoned its assets in Pinedale (in third-quarter 2017) and sold its Uinta Basin assets (in Utah) in 2018. During January 2019, QEP Resources sold its Haynesville/Cotton Valley properties in Louisiana. While the company also entered into a deal to sell its Williston Basin assets in November 2018, QEP Resources terminated the sale in February citing lower commodity prices.QEP Resources currently owns roughly 114,100 net acres in the Williston Basin and 49,250 acres in the Permian Basin. During the most recent quarter, the upstream operator churned out 4,082.3 Mboe (71% oil) from Permian Basin and 3,377<