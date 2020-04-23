International Seaways, Inc. (INSW), a Industrials Marine Shipping corporation, saw its stock exchange 702,831 common shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 592.35k. International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) stock is trading at $27.29, up 0.89 cents or +3.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) is $366.18M. Gross Profit is $159.2M and the EBITDA is $116.42M.

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) is 592.35k compared to 533.4k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of International Seaways, Inc. (INSW). Approximately 3.36% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) stock is 0.02, indicating its 6.12% to 10.34% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, INSW’s short term support levels are around $25.93, $24.98 and $23.88 on the downside. INSWs short term resistance levels are $31.17, $30.04 and $28.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INSW has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18). INSW is trading 83.28% off its 52 week low at $14.89 and -13.06% off its 52 week high of $31.39. Performance wise, INSW stock has recently shown investors 17.58% a spike in a week, 46.01% a spike in a month and 3.72% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) has shown a return of -8.30% since the 1st of this year.

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Key Statistics:

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $799.106M. INSW insiders hold roughly 1.03% of the shares. On Nov-09-18 B. Riley FBR Initiated INSW as Neutral at $21.50. On Oct-11-19 BTIG Research Initiated INSW as Buy at $30 and on Mar-04-20 B. Riley FBR Upgrade INSW as Neutral → Buy at $32.50.

There are currently 28.98M shares in the float and 29.26M shares outstanding. There are 3.36% shares short in INSWs float. The industry rank for International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) is 54 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 21% .

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Fundamental Details:

INSW last 2 years revenues have increased from $366,184 to $366,184 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.45 and a profit of 10.09% next year. The growth rate on INSW this year is 839.34 compared to an industry 4.50. INSWs next year’s growth rate is -12.22 compared to an industry -3.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 34.95 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.07. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.78 compared to an industry of 0.34 and INSWs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.96 compared to an industry of 3.18. INSW fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.73 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.47.

About International Seaways, Inc. (INSW):

International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City.