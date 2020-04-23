Target Corporation (TGT), a Consumer Defensive Discount Stores organization, saw its stock trade 2,787,002 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.86M. Target Corporation (TGT) stock is quoted at $106.84, down -0.06 cents or -0.06% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Target Corporation (TGT) is $78.11B. Gross Profit is $23.25B and the EBITDA is $7.33B.

Target Corporation (TGT) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Target Corporation (TGT) is 4.86M compared to 5.93M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Target Corporation (TGT) has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Target Corporation (TGT). Approximately 1.93% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Target Corporation (TGT) stock is 0.72, indicating its 3.18% to 4.44% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, TGT’s short term support levels are around $105.07, $102.03 and $92.59 on the downside. TGTs short term resistance levels are $129.47, $127.95 and $125.26 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TGT has short term rating of Neutral (0.11), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.07). TGT is trading 52.56% off its 52 week low at $70.03 and -17.97% off its 52 week high of $130.24. Performance wise, TGT stock has recently shown investors 0.56% a greater amount in a week, 10.50% a greater amount in a month and -6.20% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Target Corporation (TGT) has shown a return of -16.67% since the beginning of the year.

Target Corporation (TGT) Key Data:

Target Corporation (TGT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $53.523B. TGT insiders hold roughly 0.25% of the shares. On Nov-21-19 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated TGT as Outperform at $120 → $137. On Jan-24-20 Odeon Initiated TGT as Buy at $124 and on Apr-15-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade TGT as Market Perform → Outperform at $115 → $125.

There are currently 499.68M shares in the float and 506.10M shares outstanding. There are 1.93% shares short in TGTs float. The industry rank for Target Corporation (TGT) is 67 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 26% .

Target Corporation (TGT) Key Fundamentals:

TGT last 2 years revenues have increased from $78,112,000 to $78,112,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Target Corporation (TGT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.58 and a profit of 10.08% next year. The growth rate on TGT this year is 2.66 compared to an industry -14.70. TGTs next year’s growth rate is 11.74 compared to an industry 22.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.58 compared to an industry of 4.86 and TGTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.18 compared to an industry of 13.99. TGT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.55.

About Target Corporation (TGT):

Target Corporation (TGT) has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity. The company has been making investment in technologies, improving websites and mobile apps and modernizing supply chain to keep pace with the changing retail landscape and better compete with pure e-commerce players. Its acquisition of Shipt to provide same-day delivery of groceries, essentials, home, electronics as well as other products is worth noting.Founded in 1902, Target provides an array of goods ranging from household essentials and electronics to toys and apparel for men, women and kids. It also houses food and pet supplies, home furnishings and décor, home improvement, automotive products, and seasonal merchandise.This Minneapolis, MN-based company also offers in-store amenities, consisting of Target Café, Target Photo, Target Optical, Portrait Studio, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. Target operates more than 1,800 stores.A greater number of general merchandise stores provides an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company’s stores, which are larger than 170,000 square feet, offer a full line of food items comparable to traditional supermarkets.The company’s small format stores, which are smaller than 50,000 square feet, offer curated general merchandise and food assortments. The company’s digital channels include a wide merchandise assortment, including many items found in stores, along with a complementary assortment.Some of the company’s Owned Brands includes: A New Day, Cat & Jack, Cloud Island, Made By Design, Opalhouse, Prologue, Project 62, Ava & Viv, Smith & Hawken, Wild Fable and Wine Cube.Some of the company’s Exclusive Brands includes: C9 by Champion, Hand Made Modern, Kid Made Modern, DENIZEN from Levi’s, Fieldcrest, Genuine Kids from OshKosh, Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel and Umbro.