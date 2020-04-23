Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock exchange 51,727,747 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 26.76M. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) stock is trading at $0.2855, up 0.0093 cents or +3.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is $1.96B. Gross Profit is $1.11B and the EBITDA is $870.4M.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is 26.76M compared to 19.36M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4291 and a 200-day moving average of $2.1060. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS). Approximately 24.08% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) stock is 2.76, indicating its 15.88% to 16.46% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, OAS’s short term support level is around $-0.19 on the downside. OASs short term resistance levels are $3.63, $3.12 and $2.94 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OAS has short term rating of Bearish (-0.34), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.18) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30). OAS is trading 18.96% off its 52 week low at $0.24 and -96.01% off its 52 week high of $7.15. Performance wise, OAS stock has recently shown investors 2.88% a pop in a week, -25.77% a pullback in a month and -89.02% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has shown a return of -91.24% since the beginning of the year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Key Data:

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $92.424M. OAS insiders hold roughly 1.91% of the shares. On Mar-24-20 Barclays Downgrade OAS as Equal Weight → Underweight, On Mar-25-20 JP Morgan Downgrade OAS as Overweight → Underweight and on Mar-31-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade OAS as Neutral → Underweight.

There are currently 289.66M shares in the float and 332.96M shares outstanding. There are 24.08% shares short in OASs float. The industry rank for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is 151 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Fundamental Evaluation:

OAS last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,071,744 to $2,071,744 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.13 and a loss of -21.00% next year. The growth rate on OAS this year is -2,533.33 compared to an industry -39.80. OASs next year’s growth rate is 8.22 compared to an industry 4.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.53 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.02 compared to an industry of 0.37 and OASs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.11 compared to an industry of 0.78. OAS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.73 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.16.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS):

Established in 2007, Houston, TX-based Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent explorer, engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s asset base is primarily focused on the Bakken shale oil play of the Williston Basin, where it has more than 400,000 net leasehold acres. Oasis Petroleum’s 1,385 top-tier operated locations provide an inventory life in excess of 20 years with break-even prices below $45 per barrel.Exploration and Production: As of year-end 2019, Oasis Petroleum had a proved reserve base of 242.8 million oil equivalent barrels. About 69% of the proved reserve was oil and 62% was classified as proved developed. The company produced 88,061 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) in 2019, comprising 76.5% oil. This is a 6% decrease compared to 88,061 BOE/d of 2018. In 2019, the E&P business accounted for approximately 85% of the company’s total revenues.Apart from E&P or upstream operations, Oasis Petroleum is also engaged in midstream and well services businesses.Midstream: The company operates its midstream services through its pipeline unit, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), which completed its IPO in 2017. The publicly traded partnership owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets to support Oasis Petroleum’s North American operations. Oasis Petroleum owns 68.6% interest in the partnership.Well Services: Oasis Petroleum handles well services business through Oasis Well Services LLC.Management has not been shy of divesting assets either, particularly those that do not fit into the company’s long-term growth plan. In 2019, Oasis Petroleum sold approximately $340 million of non-strategic assets.The company’s exploration and production capital expenditures were $594.2 million for the twelve months ended Dec 31, 2019, while cash generated from operating activities totaled $892.9 million. The company expects 2020 capital spending within $685-$715 million for the upstream segment (around 60% in the Williston Basin).Financially, Oasis Petroleum has a long-term debt of around $2.7 billion.