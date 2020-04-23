Transocean Ltd. (RIG), a Energy Oil & Gas Drilling business, saw its stock exchange 67,446,608 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 37.03M. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock is trading at $0.9501, down -0.1499 cents or -13.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is $3.09B. Gross Profit is $948M and the EBITDA is $921M.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is 37.03M compared to 28.32M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has a 50-day moving average of $1.3994 and a 200-day moving average of $4.1819. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Transocean Ltd. (RIG). Approximately 17.27% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock is 2.63, indicating its 15.13% to 14.22% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, RIGs short term resistance levels are $7.17, $5.73 and $5.20 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, RIG has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.49) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.21) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.29). RIG is trading -5.93% off its 52 week low at $1.01 and -90.30% off its 52 week high of $9.79. Performance wise, RIG stock has recently shown investors -28.02% a reduction in a week, -18.09% a reduction in a month and -82.94% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has shown a return of -86.19% since the first of the year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Key Data:

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $583.867M. RIG insiders hold roughly 5.76% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade RIG as Outperform → Neutral at $2. On Apr-01-20 BTIG Research Downgrade RIG as Buy → Neutral and on Apr-22-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade RIG as Sector Perform → Underperform at $2.50 → $1.50.

There are currently 573.46M shares in the float and 711.58M shares outstanding. There are 17.27% shares short in RIGs float. The industry rank for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is 38 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Fundamental Figures:

RIG last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,088,000 to $3,088,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Transocean Ltd. (RIG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.29 and a profit of 8.10% next year. The growth rate on RIG this year is -33.79 compared to an industry -2.60. RIGs next year’s growth rate is 8.33 compared to an industry -5.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 19.38 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.05 compared to an industry of 0.06 and RIGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.75 compared to an industry of 0.95. RIG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.96 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.30.

About Transocean Ltd. (RIG):

Switzerland-based Transocean, Inc. is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and leading provider of drilling management services. The company provide rigs on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. Transocean offers offshore drilling rigs, equipment, services and manpower (with particular emphasis on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services) to exploration and production companies worldwide.Transocean’s fleet is considered one of the most modern and versatile in the world due to its emphasis on technically demanding segments of the offshore drilling business. Transocean’s fleet can be broadly divided into three distinct groups based on drilling capabilities: ultra-deepwater floaters, harsh environment floaters and midwater floaters, which accounted for 63.4%, 35.1% and 1.5%, respectively, of its total revenue for 2019.Transocean’s 31 ultra-deepwater floaters are capable of drilling in water depths of 4,500 feet and more. The company’s 14 harsh environment floaters are capable of drilling in harsh environment at water depths between 1,500 and 10,000 feet with greater displacement. The four mid-water floaters operate at water depth of less than 4,500 feet.Moreover, four ultra-deepwater drillships and one harsh environment semisubmersible are currently under construction. Transocean’s fleet is considered one of the most modern and versatile in the world due to its emphasis on technically demanding segments of the offshore drilling business.Recent Acquisitions: Songa & Ocean RigIn early 2018, Transocean acquired Norway-based drilling contractor Songa Offshore for $3.4 billion. As a result of the transaction, the company got seven mobile offshore drilling units, including five harsh environment floaters and two midwater floaters.In December 2018, Transocean snapped up smaller rival Ocean Rig UDW for $2.7-billion. The deal further strengthened its portfolio, in turn expanding fleet size and quality. Notably, the acquisition gave Transocean 11 mobile offshore drilling units, including nine ultra-deepwater floaters and two harsh environment floaters.