Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock trade 2,119,920 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2M. Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) stock is trading at $151.69, up 5.05 cents or +3.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) is $3.01B. Gross Profit is $2.6B and the EBITDA is $697.67M.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) is 2M compared to 2.57M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has a 50-day moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS). Approximately 4.47% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) stock is 0.37, indicating its 3.49% to 5.19% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CTXS’s short term support levels are around $149.84, $147.48 and $142.50 on the downside. CTXSs short term resistance level is $159.41 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CTXS has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.40). CTXS is trading 68.02% off its 52 week low at $90.28 and -0.52% off its 52 week high of $152.49. Performance wise, CTXS stock has recently shown investors 4.55% an increase in a week, 24.75% an increase in a month and 27.22% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has shown a return of 36.78% since the 1st of this year.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Key Details:

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $18.726B. CTXS insiders hold roughly 0.99% of the shares. On Mar-13-20 William Blair Upgrade CTXS as Mkt Perform → Outperform, On Mar-17-20 Raymond James Upgrade CTXS as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $124 and on Mar-25-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade CTXS as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $160.

There are currently 113.43M shares in the float and 117.91M shares outstanding. There are 4.47% shares short in CTXSs float. The industry rank for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) is 48 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Fundamental Research:

CTXS last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,010,564 to $3,010,564 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.17 and a profit of 15.26% next year. The growth rate on CTXS this year is -5.27 compared to an industry 1.20. CTXSs next year’s growth rate is 15.21 compared to an industry 21.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.99. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 23.58 compared to an industry of 4.57 and CTXSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 24.73 compared to an industry of 19.88. CTXS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.39 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.17.

About Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS):

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Citrix Systems is a leading provider of virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions to more than 400,000 organizations worldwide.Citrix offers secure digital workspace technologies which are cloud-based, and can be managed across both hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The cloud-based approach enables customers to avail centralized control and SaaS-style updates in a cost-effective manner and reducing complexity.Its offerings include XenApp, XenServer, XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile ShareFile service and NetScaler services.The company’s vision is to offer general purpose digital workspace that empowers all users with unified, secure, and reliable access to all apps and content required to be creative – anytime, anywhere.The company is moving towards a subscription-based business model. The company helps to simplify its solutions naming to three categories: Digital Workspace, Networking, and Analytics.Moreoevr, the company’s partner community comprises thousands of value added resellers, or VARs known as Citrix Solution Advisors, value-added distributors (VADs), systems integrators, (Sis), independent software vendors (ISVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Citrix Service Providers (CSPs).Citrix reported revenues of $3.01 billion in fiscal 2019. Beginning first-quarter fiscal 2018, Citrix has realigned its operations into three reportable groupings as follows:Product and License (19% of the total revenues in fiscal 2019) comprise revenues from perpetual product offerings primarily from the sale of software solutions.Subscription (22%) account for revenues from ratable cloud services solutions, on-premise subscriptions and Citrix Service Providers (CSPs) offerings.Support and Services (59%) comprise revenues from perpetual product and license offerings.Citrix is facing increased competition from with VMware’s Horizon, Workspace ONE, and AirWatch offerings and Amazon Web Service’s (“AWS”) Amazon WorkSpaces, Microsoft (particularly post the acquisition of FSLogix), among others.