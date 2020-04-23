Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 1,932,054 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.42M. Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) stock is quoted at $21.99, up 0.27 cents or +1.24% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) is $295k. Gross Profit is $-254.58M and the EBITDA is $-321.02M.

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) is 3.42M compared to 3.66M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU). Approximately 14.05% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) stock is 2.52, indicating its 5.80% to 8.87% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, IMMU’s short term support levels are around $21.94, $21.42 and $19.75 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, IMMU has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25). IMMU is trading 149.66% off its 52 week low at $8.80 and -1.13% off its 52 week high of $22.22. Performance wise, IMMU stock has recently shown investors 10.29% a rise in a week, 95.99% a rise in a month and 16.74% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) has shown a return of 3.83% since the 1st of this year.

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Key Data:

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.704B. IMMU insiders hold roughly 0.15% of the shares. On Apr-03-20 Goldman Downgrade IMMU as Buy → Sell at $24 → $5. On Apr-06-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade IMMU as Equal Weight → Overweight at $34 and on Apr-23-20 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated IMMU as Buy at $34 → $60.

There are currently 207.54M shares in the float and 213.40M shares outstanding. There are 14.05% shares short in IMMUs float. The industry rank for Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) is 14 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Fundamental Evaluation:

IMMU last 2 years revenues have increased from $295 to $295 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.45 and a profit of 24.80% next year. The growth rate on IMMU this year is -9.78 compared to an industry 8.20. IMMUs next year’s growth rate is -40.36 compared to an industry 5.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.34 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.87. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.90 compared to an industry of 3.24 IMMU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.47.

About Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU):

Headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ, Immunomedics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company, developing monoclonal antibody-based products for difficult to treat solid tumors and blood cancer.The company’s most advanced product candidate is sacituzumab govitecan (IMMU-132), an antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (“BTD”) from the FDA for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (“mTNBC”), who have previously received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease. The candidate is under review with the FDA as a third-line therapy for patients with mTNBC in the United States.To support further development of sacituzumab govitecan in earlier line setting for mTNBC and other cancers,Immunomedics has collaborations with AstraZeneca and Clovis Oncology.The company has a number of other product candidates in its pipeline that target solid tumors and hematologic malignancies in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. These include other ADCs such as labetuzumab govitecan (IMMU-130), which binds the CEACAM5 antigen expressed on colorectal cancer (“CRC”) and other solid cancers, and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of hematologic malignancies.The company’s only significant source of revenues in past few years have been collaboration agreements and sales of its LeukoScan product in certain European countries. However, in order to focus on its ADC business, it discontinued the sale of LeukoScan in February 2018.Total revenues were $0.3 million in 2019, compared with $0.9 million in 2018.