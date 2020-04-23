L Brands, Inc. (LB), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail business, saw its stock trade 49,302,470 shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.42M. L Brands, Inc. (LB) stock is changing hands at $10.19, down -1.87 cents or -15.51% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for L Brands, Inc. (LB) is $12.91B. Gross Profit is $5.55B and the EBITDA is $1.83B.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of L Brands, Inc. (LB) is 11.42M compared to 11.22M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of L Brands, Inc. (LB). Approximately 8.61% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of L Brands, Inc. (LB) stock is 1.23, indicating its 14.32% to 14.46% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, LB’s short term support levels are around $10.05 and $9.17 on the downside. LBs short term resistance levels are $25.11, $24.35 and $22.86 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LB has short term rating of Neutral (-0.09), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.55) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.36) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.34). LB is trading 27.37% off its 52 week low at $8.00 and -63.63% off its 52 week high of $28.01. Performance wise, LB stock has recently shown investors -19.26% a pullback in a week, 11.12% a pop in a month and -49.00% a pullback in the past quarter. On the flip side, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has shown a return of -43.76% since the first of the year.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Key Figures:

L Brands, Inc. (LB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.818B. LB insiders hold roughly 17.58% of the shares. On Feb-24-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade LB as Outperform → Neutral at $25. On Apr-23-20 Barclays Downgrade LB as Overweight → Equal Weight at $10 and on Apr-23-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated LB as Market Perform at $18 → $13.

There are currently 227.93M shares in the float and 285.12M shares outstanding. There are 8.61% shares short in LBs float. The industry rank for L Brands, Inc. (LB) is 184 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 27% .

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Fundamentals Statistics:

LB last 2 years revenues have increased from $12,914,000 to $12,914,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects L Brands, Inc. (LB) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.56 and a profit of 83.98% next year. The growth rate on LB this year is -41.48 compared to an industry -20.00. LBs next year’s growth rate is 44.03 compared to an industry 25.10. The book value per share (mrq) is -5.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.26. and LBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.45 compared to an industry of 3.45. LB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.34 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.25.

About L Brands, Inc. (LB):

L Brands evolved from an apparel-based specialty retailer to a segment leader focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. But since past few years, the company has been struggling for a while due to sluggishness in the Victoria’s Secret brand. As result, L Brands decided to take its lingerie business private.The company has entered into a deal to sell 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. This will help simplify the company’s organizational structure and focus on Bath & Body Works, one of the leading specialty retailers of body care, home fragrance products, soaps and sanitizers.The Columbus, OH-based company sells its merchandise through specialty retail stores in the e United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Greater China (China and Hong Kong), which are primarily mall-based, and through its websites, catalogue and other channels. The company conducts its business primarily through three reportable segments –The Victoria’s Secret segment (53% of FY19 Net Sales), Bath & Body Works segment (40% of Net Sales), Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International segment (5% of Net Sales) includes company-owned and partner-operated outlets located outside of the U.S. and Canada. Other segment is 2% of Net Sales.As of Feb 1, 2020, company-owned stores were 2,920 including 1,091 Victoria’s Secret stores, 1,739 Bath & Body Works, 21 Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland, five PINK U.K., 41 Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories and 23 Victoria’s Secret China.Total non-company-owned stores were 722, including 207 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories, 72 Victoria’s Secret, 12 Pink and 262 Bath & Body Works stores. Further, non-company-owned stores comprised 153 and 16 Travel Retail stores of Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories and Bath & Body Works, respectively.