Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 9,267,339 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.46M. Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) stock is changing hands at $1.2400, down -0.12 cents or -8.82% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is $8.71M. Gross Profit is $5.12M and the EBITDA is $-15.17M.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is 15.46M compared to 19.23M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) has a 50-day moving average of $1.4254 and a 200-day moving average of $1.0156. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU). Approximately 15.04% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) stock is 0.23, indicating its 8.42% to 11.96% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AYTU’s short term support levels are around $1.22, $1.09 and $1.02 on the downside. AYTUs short term resistance levels are $2.10, $2.05 and $1.70 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AYTU has short term rating of Neutral (-0.20), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.10). AYTU is trading 269.93% off its 52 week low at $0.34 and -58.53% off its 52 week high of $2.99. Performance wise, AYTU stock has recently shown investors -20.00% a lower demand in a week, -33.69% a lower demand in a month and 51.22% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) has shown a return of 27.51% since the 1st of this year.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) Key Figures:

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $97.232M. AYTU insiders hold roughly 6.24% of the shares.

There are currently 54.55M shares in the float and 60.13M shares outstanding. There are 15.04% shares short in AYTUs float. The industry rank for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is 14 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) Key Fundamentals:

AYTU last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,320 to $8,709 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 84.90% next year. The growth rate on AYTU this year is -63.79 compared to an industry 8.20. AYTUs next year’s growth rate is -94.44 compared to an industry 5.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.50 compared to an industry of 3.24 AYTU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.39.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU):

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.