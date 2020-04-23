Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), a Basic Materials Chemicals business, saw its stock exchange 1,285,425 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.18M. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) stock is trading at $214.44, up 7.05 cents or +3.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is $8.95B. Gross Profit is $2.94B and the EBITDA is $3.38B.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is 1.18M compared to 1.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) has a 50-day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $225.14. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). Approximately 1.15% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) stock is 0.85, indicating its 2.86% to 4.78% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, APD’s short term support levels are around $210.30, $206.53 and $202.72 on the downside. APDs short term resistance levels are $256.41, $243.95 and $241.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APD has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.04). APD is trading 28.08% off its 52 week low at $167.43 and -16.56% off its 52 week high of $257.01. Performance wise, APD stock has recently shown investors 0.29% a rise in a week, 21.34% a rise in a month and -9.91% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) has shown a return of -8.75% since the 1st of this year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Key Research:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $47.322B. APD insiders hold roughly 0.25% of the shares. On Feb-10-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade APD as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $280. On Mar-11-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade APD as Equal Weight → Overweight at $260 → $265 and on Apr-15-20 Bernstein Upgrade APD as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $246 → $262.

There are currently 219.66M shares in the float and 221.65M shares outstanding. There are 1.15% shares short in APDs float. The industry rank for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is 195 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 23% .

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Fundamentals Statistics:

APD last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,918,900 to $8,949,600 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.10 and a profit of 13.29% next year. The growth rate on APD this year is 10.48 compared to an industry -9.60. APDs next year’s growth rate is 12.90 compared to an industry 15.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 52.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 10.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.97 compared to an industry of 1.43 and APDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.28 compared to an industry of 5.22. APD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 9.07 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.05.

About Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD):

Pennsylvania-based Air Products and Chemicals Inc. makes industrial gases as well as a variety of polymer and performance chemicals. It also supplies processing equipment. Air Products’ reporting segments are as follows:Industrial Gases – Americas (43% of fiscal 2019 sales), Industrial Gases – Europe, Middle East, and Africa/EMEA (23%) and Industrial Gases – Asia (30%) segments include the results of the company’s regional industrial gases businesses. These businesses sell atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon and processes gases to a number of industries. Process gases such as carbon di oxide, helium, hydrogen, etc. are produced by other methods that exclude air separation. The largest cost component of the atmospheric gases is electricity.The Americas segment operates through more than 400 distribution and production facilities in the South and North America. The EMEA division operates through 180 distribution and production facilities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Asia unit operates from more than 170 facilities in the region.The Industrial Gases – Global (3%) division designs and manufactures cryogenic and gas-processing equipment for air separation. It has majority or fully-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Asian countries, European countries, Latin American countries, African countries and in the Middle East.The Corporate and other (1%) segment includes Air Products’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale of equipment business and helium storage and distribution vessel sale of equipment business, the polyurethane intermediates (PUI) business which the company exited in early fiscal 2014 as well as corporate support functions that benefit all the divisions.In February 2019, the company successfully achieved the mechanical completion of the world’s largest industrial gas complex in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. The industrial gas complex is expected to be onstream in phases in 2019. Notably, this is one of the largest projects executed by Air Products till date and demonstrates its engineering capabilities and expertise.