Eros International Plc (EROS), a Communication Services Entertainment business, saw its stock exchange 24,468,393 shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.31M. Eros International Plc (EROS) stock is changing hands at $3.0500, up 1.09 cents or +55.61% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Eros International Plc (EROS) is $196.38M. Gross Profit is $114.73M and the EBITDA is $-59.92M.

Eros International Plc (EROS) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Eros International Plc (EROS) is 7.31M compared to 3.13M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, Eros International Plc (EROS) has a 50-day moving average of $1.8332 and a 200-day moving average of $2.4902. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Eros International Plc (EROS). Approximately 10.93% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Eros International Plc (EROS) stock is 0.63, indicating its 29.67% to 16.26% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, EROS’s short term support levels are around $2.93, $2.67 and $2.48 on the downside. EROSs short term resistance levels are $4.55, $3.94 and $3.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EROS has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.03) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.05). EROS is trading 177.27% off its 52 week low at $1.10 and -66.26% off its 52 week high of $9.04. Performance wise, EROS stock has recently shown investors 53.27% an increase in a week, 107.48% an increase in a month and -25.61% a pullback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Eros International Plc (EROS) has shown a return of -10.03% since the beginning of the year.

Eros International Plc (EROS) Key Figures:

Eros International Plc (EROS) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $401.764M. EROS insiders hold roughly 7.89% of the shares. On Nov-24-15 BofA/Merrill Downgrade EROS as Buy → Neutral, On Dec-09-16 Wells Fargo Upgrade EROS as Market Perform → Outperform and on Aug-14-18 Citigroup Initiated EROS as Buy at $16.

There are currently 117.11M shares in the float and 137.76M shares outstanding. There are 10.93% shares short in EROSs float. The industry rank for Eros International Plc (EROS) is 151 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Eros International Plc (EROS) Fundamental Research:

EROS last 2 years revenues have increased from $270,126 to $270,126 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Eros International Plc (EROS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.08 and a profit of 280.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.82 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.34.

About Eros International Plc (EROS):

Eros International Plc co-produces, acquires and distributes Indian language film content across multiple formats globally, including theatrical, television and digital channels. It distributes Indian-made films, known as Bollywood movies, in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and India. The Company releases Indian films that are subtitled or dubbed in local languages to Germany, Poland, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China and Arabic speaking countries. Eros International Plc is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.