NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 688,630 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.64M. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) stock is quoted at $0.7600, down -0.0283 cents or -3.59% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is $6.6M. Gross Profit is $4.86M and the EBITDA is $-9.12M.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is 1.64M compared to 2.51M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6703 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6162. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY). Approximately 2.18% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) stock is 3.98, indicating its 15.19% to 41.70% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, NBY’s short term support levels are around $0.74, $0.67 and $0.62 on the downside. NBYs short term resistance levels are $1.50, $1.02 and $0.87 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NBY has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.49) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29). NBY is trading 231.88% off its 52 week low at $0.23 and -81.19% off its 52 week high of $4.04. Performance wise, NBY stock has recently shown investors 1.05% a greater amount in a week, 150.49% a greater amount in a month and 22.52% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) has shown a return of 18.75% since the first of the year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Key Evaluation:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $21.288M. NBY insiders hold roughly 25.62% of the shares. On Nov-15-17 Laidlaw Reiterated NBY as Buy at $10 → $8. On Jul-06-18 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated NBY as Buy at $4 and on Sep-18-19 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated NBY as Buy at $1.10.

There are currently 16.36M shares in the float and 27.66M shares outstanding. There are 2.18% shares short in NBYs float. The industry rank for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is 11 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Fundamental Details:

NBY last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,599 to $6,599 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 40.00% next year. The growth rate on NBY this year is -54.17 compared to an industry 14.60. NBYs next year’s growth rate is -59.09 compared to an industry 14.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.25. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 21.79 compared to an industry of 2.47 NBY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.22

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY):

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus.