Morgan Stanley (MS), a Financial Services Capital Markets organization, saw its stock trade 24,527,980 shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17M. Morgan Stanley (MS) stock is trading at $38.35, down -0.05 cents or -0.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $41.42B. Gross Profit is $36.73B..

Morgan Stanley (MS) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Morgan Stanley (MS) is 17M compared to 19.75M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Morgan Stanley (MS) has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Morgan Stanley (MS). Approximately 4.15% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Morgan Stanley (MS) stock is 1.51, indicating its 5.19% to 8.25% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MS’s short term support levels are around $37.45, $35.71 and $34.05 on the downside. MSs short term resistance levels are $57.51, $56.18 and $50.15 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MS has short term rating of Neutral (0.04), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.19). MS is trading 41.29% off its 52 week low at $27.20 and -33.25% off its 52 week high of $57.57. Performance wise, MS stock has recently shown investors 3.95% a higher demand in a week, 21.33% a higher demand in a month and -27.36% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Morgan Stanley (MS) has shown a return of -24.88% since the start of the year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Key Statistics:

Morgan Stanley (MS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $60.422B. MS insiders hold roughly 24.24% of the shares. On Mar-04-20 Citigroup Upgrade MS as Neutral → Buy, On Mar-13-20 Goldman Upgrade MS as Neutral → Buy at $52 → $43 and on Apr-14-20 Societe Generale Upgrade MS as Sell → Buy.

There are currently 1.19B shares in the float and 1.51B shares outstanding. There are 4.15% shares short in MSs float. The industry rank for Morgan Stanley (MS) is 199 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 21% .

Morgan Stanley (MS) Fundamental Details:

MS last 2 years revenues have increased from $38,926,000 to $38,926,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (MS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.13 and a profit of 24.22% next year. The growth rate on MS this year is -23.49 compared to an industry -14.40. MSs next year’s growth rate is 28.08 compared to an industry 10.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 46.46 and cash per share (mrq) is 32.89. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.84 compared to an industry of 1.39 and MSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.48 compared to an industry of 7.74. MS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.81 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.07.

About Morgan Stanley (MS):

Founded in 1935 and incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in 1981, Morgan Stanley is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. With 60,431 employees, the company serves a diversified group of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals through more than 1,200 offices across 43 countries.The company’s businesses are divided into three segments:The Institutional Securities (IS) segment (49% of net revenues in 2019) includes capital raising; financial advisory services that include advices on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate and project finance; corporate lending; sales, trading, financing and market-making activities in equity and fixed income securities and related products, including foreign exchange and commodities; benchmark indices and risk management analytics; and investment activities. The Wealth Management (WM) segment (43%) provides brokerage and investment advisory services covering various investment alternatives; financial and wealth planning services; annuity and other insurance products; credit and other lending products; cash management services; retirement services; and trust and fiduciary services and engages in fixed income principal trading. The Investment Management (IM) segment (8%) provides global asset management products and services in equity, fixed income, alternative investments that include hedge funds and funds of funds, and merchant banking including real estate, private equity and infrastructure, to institutional and retail clients through proprietary and third-party distribution channels. The segment also engages in investment.In 2019, the company acquired Canada-based Solium Capital Inc and renamed it as Shareworks by Morgan Stanley.