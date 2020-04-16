Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), a Consumer Cyclical Leisure corporation, saw its stock exchange 29,051,170 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 259.2k. Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) stock traded at $2.5700, up 0.9 cents or +53.89% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) is $18.98M. Gross Profit is $5.08M and the EBITDA is $-5.34M.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) is 259.2k compared to 46.82k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.9019 and a 200-day moving average of $2.0865. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT). Approximately 0.31% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) stock is indicating its 15.37% to 16.46% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, EDNT’s short term support levels are around $2.75, $2.63 and $2.58 on the downside. EDNTs short term resistance level is $3.05 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EDNT has short term rating of Neutral (0.22), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.30) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.13). EDNT is trading 99.24% off its 52 week low at $1.32 and -47.50% off its 52 week high of $5.01. Performance wise, EDNT stock has recently shown investors -4.57% a lower demand in a week, -11.17% a lower demand in a month and -31.28% a lower demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) has shown a return of -16.50% since the first of the year.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) Key Statistics:

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $15.563M. EDNT insiders hold roughly 83.66% of the shares.

There are currently 0.99M shares in the float and 6.07M shares outstanding. There are 0.31% shares short in EDNTs float. The industry rank for Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) is 90 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 36% .

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) Fundamental Evaluation:

EDNT last 2 years revenues have increased from $16,502 to $18,983 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.20.

About Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT):

XSpand Products Lab Inc. is a product development and manufacturing company. It offers 3D printing, cost analysis, safety testing, quality assurance, factory auditing and development cycle management tools. XSpand Products Lab Inc. is based in New Jersey, United States.