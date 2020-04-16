Abbott Laboratories (ABT), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock trade 25,059,329 shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.51M. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stock is trading at $96.10, up 5.16 cents or +5.67% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is $31.9B. Gross Profit is $18.71B and the EBITDA is $7.91B.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 10.51M compared to 9.4M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Abbott Laboratories (ABT). Approximately 1.02% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stock is 0.93, indicating its 4.10% to 6.03% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ABT’s short term support levels are around $91.86, $89.71 and $86.18 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, ABT has short term rating of Bullish (0.27), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25). ABT is trading 55.98% off its 52 week low at $61.61 and 3.94% off its 52 week high of $92.45. Performance wise, ABT stock has recently shown investors 11.00% a pop in a week, 23.46% a pop in a month and 6.06% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has shown a return of 4.70% since the first of the year.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Key Details:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $169.466B. ABT insiders hold roughly 0.71% of the shares. On Feb-06-20 BTIG Research Resumed ABT as Neutral, On Feb-13-20 Goldman Initiated ABT as Neutral at $96 and on Mar-05-20 Citigroup Initiated ABT as Buy at $96.

There are currently 1.75B shares in the float and 1.77B shares outstanding. There are 1.02% shares short in ABTs float. The industry rank for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Fundamental Details:

ABT last 2 years revenues have increased from $31,904,000 to $31,904,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.62 and a profit of 18.82% next year. The growth rate on ABT this year is -16.36 compared to an industry 3.90. ABTs next year’s growth rate is 32.84 compared to an industry 25.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.58 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.14 compared to an industry of 3.35 and ABTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.23 compared to an industry of 17.24. ABT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.71 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.54.

About Abbott Laboratories (ABT):

Abbott Park, IL-based Abbott discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a diversified line of health care products.Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD) includes branded generics business in the emerging markets. The division accounted for 14% of total sales in 2019 and registered organic growth of 7.3% from 2018.Medical Devices includes the diabetes care, vision care and vascular businesses and accounted for 37.6% of total sales in 2019 and reported organic growth of 10.5% from the year-ago number.Diagnostics manufactures and markets diagnostic systems and tests in four business lines – core laboratory, molecular, point of care and rapid diagnostics (reflects sales from Alere, which was acquired on Oct. 3, 2017). The division accounted for 25.3% of total sales in 2019, a 5.9% organic growth from 2018.Nutrition includes a broad line of pediatric and adult nutritional products. The division accounted for 22.9% of total sales in 2019 and registered 5.3% organic growth from the year-ago period.Abbott has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand and diversify its portfolio. In 2014, Abbott acquired CFR Pharmaceuticals for $2.9 billion. In Aug 2015, the company acquired Tendyne Holdings, Inc., In Jan 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical and in October 2017 the company acquired Alere Inc.On the other hand, Abbott sold its developed markets branded generics pharmaceuticals business to Mylan in Feb 2015, for 110 million shares of Mylan N.V. Abbott retained the branded generics pharmaceuticals business in emerging markets. Abbott sold its animal health business to Zoetis Inc in Feb 2015. Also the company divested its vision care business, Medical Optics, to Johnson and Johnson for $4.325 billion in cash.