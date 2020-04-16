Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), a Technology Semiconductors organization, saw its stock exchange 17,874,164 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 8.98M. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock is trading at $52.36, up 2.7 cents or +5.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $492.7B..

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 8.98M compared to 10.13M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). Approximately 0.32% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock is 0.94, indicating its 3.04% to 4.00% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, TSM’s short term support levels are around $51.83, $49.74 and $46.51 on the downside. TSMs short term resistance levels are $59.90, $57.23 and $55.16 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TSM has short term rating of Neutral (0.08), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.03) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.04) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.02). TSM is trading 41.25% off its 52 week low at $37.18 and -13.40% off its 52 week high of $60.64. Performance wise, TSM stock has recently shown investors -0.12% a drop in a week, 10.60% an inflation in a month and -17.67% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has shown a return of -14.53% since the beginning of the year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Key Research:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $262.623B. TSM insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Jul-19-19 CLSA Upgrade TSM as Underperform → Buy, On Sep-05-19 Morgan Stanley Upgrade TSM as Equal-Weight → Overweight and on Mar-27-20 Macquarie Downgrade TSM as Outperform → Neutral.

There are currently 4.78B shares in the float and 5.08B shares outstanding. There are 0.32% shares short in TSMs float. The industry rank for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 90 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 36% .

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Key Fundamentals:

TSM last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,069,985,000 to $1,069,985,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.69 and a profit of 13.58% next year. The growth rate on TSM this year is 20.00 compared to an industry 20.00. TSMs next year’s growth rate is 12.02 compared to an industry 12.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.89. TSM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.66.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM):

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world.