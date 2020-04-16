Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ), a Industrials Rental & Leasing Services corporation, saw its stock trade 29,034,072 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 12.98M. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) stock traded at $4.9300, down -0.87 cents or -15.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is $9.78B. Gross Profit is $1.73B and the EBITDA is $954M.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is 12.98M compared to 7.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) has a 50-day moving average of $7.4934 and a 200-day moving average of $13.6275. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ). Approximately 19.04% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) stock is 2.67, indicating its 10.92% to 19.98% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, HTZ’s short term support level is around $3.38 on the downside. HTZs short term resistance levels are $19.68, $16.84 and $16.24 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HTZ has short term rating of Neutral (-0.22), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.48) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.41). HTZ is trading 54.72% off its 52 week low at $3.18 and -76.40% off its 52 week high of $20.85. Performance wise, HTZ stock has recently shown investors 1.93% an increase in a week, -5.07% a reduction in a month and -65.48% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) has shown a return of -63.17% since the 1st of this year.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Key Details:

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $701.44M. HTZ insiders hold roughly 0.82% of the shares. On Mar-25-20 Barclays Downgrade HTZ as Overweight → Equal Weight at $17 → $10. On Mar-27-20 Consumer Edge Research Downgrade HTZ as Equal Weight → Underweight at $6 and on Apr-09-20 Northcoast Downgrade HTZ as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 140.90M shares in the float and 141.00M shares outstanding. There are 19.04% shares short in HTZs float. The industry rank for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is 175 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Fundamental Details:

HTZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,779,000 to $9,779,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.01 and a profit of 120.50% next year. The growth rate on HTZ this year is -284.72 compared to an industry -6.40. HTZs next year’s growth rate is -90.60 compared to an industry 14.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.13. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.44 compared to an industry of 1.56 and HTZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.26 compared to an industry of 6.24. HTZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.06.

About Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ):

Hertz Global Holdings, incorporated in Delaware in 2015, is the holding company for Rental Car Intermediate Holdings, LLC, which owns Hertz, the primary operating company of Hertz Global. Hertz was incorporated in Delaware in 1967.The company, based in Estero, FL, is a key player in the vehicle rental industry and is responsible for the operation of vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands.The services are offered in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations spanning across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.On Jun 30, 2016, Hertz Global Holdings spun off its equipment rental business. Following the spinoff, a new Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was formed to focus exclusively on its car rental and related services business.Hertz Global Holdings operates under three segments: U.S. RAC (accounted for 70.9% of the company’s revenues in 2019), International RAC (22.2%) and All Other Operations (6.9%).The U.S. RAC unit is responsible for the rental of vehicles, and sales of value-added products and services in the United States. Internationally, rental and leasing of vehicles as well as sales of value-added products and services are regulated by the International RAC unit.The above segments offer various brands in order to present customers with a wide range of rental services at different prices, levels of offerings and products.The company’s Donlen operations fall under its ‘All Other Operations’ unit. The Donlen business is responsible for providing vehicle leasing and fleet management services, apart from offering other business activities in the United States and Canada. Notably, Donlen is a leading provider of services pertaining to vehicle leasing and fleet management for corporate fleets.Geographically, 77.7% of the company’s 2019 revenues stemmed from the United States and the rest was generated internationally. Hertz Global Holdings operated a rental fleet of approximately 567,600 vehicles in the United States and 204,000 vehicles internationally. The company’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.