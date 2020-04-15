Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 1.7500 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.88M. Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock is changing hands at $1.7500, up 0.04 cents or +2.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is $9.86M. Gross Profit is $-4.68M and the EBITDA is $-7.27M.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is 1.88M compared to 11.59M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.9000 and a 200-day moving average of $0.8520. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT). Approximately 1.91% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock is -0.54, indicating its 5.62% to 14.74% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, VXRT’s short term support levels are around $1.64, $1.18 and $1.02 on the downside. VXRTs short term resistance levels are $3.47, $2.97 and $2.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VXRT has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.05) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.07). VXRT is trading 588.16% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -50.00% off its 52 week high of $3.50. Performance wise, VXRT stock has recently shown investors 1.74% a surge in a week, 19.86% a surge in a month and 404.32% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) has shown a return of 399.29% since the 1st of this year.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Key Details:

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $123.785M. VXRT insiders hold roughly 1.04% of the shares.

There are currently 67.20M shares in the float and 69.07M shares outstanding. There are 1.91% shares short in VXRTs float. The industry rank for Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is 12 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Fundamental Figures:

VXRT last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,862 to $9,862 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on VXRT this year is -97.67 compared to an industry 14.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.27 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.52 compared to an industry of 2.47 VXRT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.02

About Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT):

Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States.