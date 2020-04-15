ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT), a Industrials Tools & Accessories business, saw its stock trade 0.1497 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 35.92M. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) stock is changing hands at $0.1497, down -0.0119 cents or -7.36% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is $19.09M. Gross Profit is $5.61M and the EBITDA is $-8.36M.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is 35.92M compared to 20.37M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) has a 50-day moving average of $0.1620 and a 200-day moving average of $0.2216. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT). Approximately 30.35% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) stock is indicating its 16.77% to 14.71% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, TBLT’s short term support level is around $0.14 on the downside. TBLTs short term resistance levels are $0.41, $0.32 and $0.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TBLT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.52) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.32). TBLT is trading 65.23% off its 52 week low at $0.09 and -89.89% off its 52 week high of $1.48. Performance wise, TBLT stock has recently shown investors -2.09% a lower amount in a week, -11.84% a lower amount in a month and -61.58% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) has shown a return of -25.15% since the beginning of the year.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) Key Evaluation:

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $19.462M. TBLT insiders hold roughly 4.92% of the shares.

There are currently 22.75M shares in the float and 152.38M shares outstanding. There are 30.35% shares short in TBLTs float. The industry rank for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is 132 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 48% .

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) Fundamentals Statistics:

TBLT last 2 years revenues have increased from $19,090 to $19,090 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.03 and a profit of 44.40% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.02 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00.

About ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT):

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States.