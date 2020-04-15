Aphria Inc. (APHA), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic corporation, saw its stock trade 3.6400 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.28M. Aphria Inc. (APHA) stock is trading at $3.6400, up 0.17 cents or +4.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $75.42M..

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aphria Inc. (APHA) is 5.28M compared to 5.85M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Aphria Inc. (APHA) has a 50-day moving average of $2.9994 and a 200-day moving average of $4.3761. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Aphria Inc. (APHA). Approximately 14.50% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Aphria Inc. (APHA) stock is indicating its 8.18% to 11.33% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, APHA’s short term support levels are around $3.45, $3.13 and $2.81 on the downside. APHAs short term resistance levels are $6.00, $5.62 and $5.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APHA has short term rating of Neutral (0.18), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.18) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.05). APHA is trading 86.67% off its 52 week low at $1.95 and -60.13% off its 52 week high of $9.13. Performance wise, APHA stock has recently shown investors 21.33% a rise in a week, 61.78% a rise in a month and -33.21% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Aphria Inc. (APHA) has shown a return of -30.27% since the 1st of this year.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Key Details:

Aphria Inc. (APHA) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $964.735M. APHA insiders hold roughly 2.84% of the shares. On Jan-21-20 Alliance Global Partners Initiated APHA as Buy, On Mar-10-20 Stifel Initiated APHA as Hold and on Mar-19-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade APHA as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 252.54M shares in the float and 267.13M shares outstanding. There are 14.50% shares short in APHAs float. The industry rank for Aphria Inc. (APHA) is 35 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 14% .

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Fundamental Research:

APHA last 2 years revenues have increased from $237,110 to $448,862 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on APHA this year is -72.73 compared to an industry 4.70. APHAs next year’s growth rate is 166.67 compared to an industry 25.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.35 and cash per share (mrq) is -. APHA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.03 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Aphria Inc. (APHA):

Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.