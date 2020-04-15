ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock exchange 1.0200 common shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.45M. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) stock traded at $1.0200, up 0.39 cents or +61.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is $4.87M. Gross Profit is $2.73M and the EBITDA is $-13.73M.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is 1.45M compared to 517.2k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5768 and a 200-day moving average of $1.8392. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK). Approximately 3.26% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) stock is 2.19, indicating its 30.30% to 17.29% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, RWLK’s short term support levels are around $0.87, $0.60 and $0.38 on the downside. RWLKs short term resistance levels are $3.00, $2.88 and $2.71 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, RWLK has short term rating of Neutral (0.05), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.20) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.38) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.17). RWLK is trading 148.78% off its 52 week low at $0.41 and -89.88% off its 52 week high of $10.08. Performance wise, RWLK stock has recently shown investors 136.71% an inflation in a week, 85.39% an inflation in a month and -57.15% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has shown a return of -52.78% since the beginning of the year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Key Figures:

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $13.009M. RWLK insiders hold roughly 0.31% of the shares. On Jul-15-16 Piper Jaffray Initiated RWLK as Overweight at $10. On Dec-16-16 Oppenheimer Initiated RWLK as Outperform and on Apr-03-17 Barclays Downgrade RWLK as Equal Weight → Underweight at $2.50 → $1.50.

There are currently 12.72M shares in the float and 12.78M shares outstanding. There are 3.26% shares short in RWLKs float. The industry rank for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is 37 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Fundamentals Statistics:

RWLK last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,873 to $4,873 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 60.60% next year. The growth rate on RWLK this year is -61.48 compared to an industry 12.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.28. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.69 compared to an industry of 2.81 RWLK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.26.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK):

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.