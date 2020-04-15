American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), a Industrials Airlines corporation, saw its stock exchange 11.94 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 95.15M. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) stock is trading at $11.94, up 0.38 cents or +3.33% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is $45.77B. Gross Profit is $12.56B and the EBITDA is $6.21B.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is 95.15M compared to 40.35M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). Approximately 13.12% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) stock is 2.02, indicating its 13.14% to 16.71% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AAL’s short term support level is around $9.75 on the downside. AALs short term resistance levels are $31.32, $30.47 and $29.76 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AAL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.12), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.53) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.41). AAL is trading 31.41% off its 52 week low at $9.09 and -66.10% off its 52 week high of $35.24. Performance wise, AAL stock has recently shown investors 25.74% a surge in a week, -16.53% a reduction in a month and -56.39% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has shown a return of -58.35% since the first of the year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Key Statistics:

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.089B. AAL insiders hold roughly 38.93% of the shares. On Mar-27-20 Berenberg Downgrade AAL as Buy → Hold at $18. On Apr-01-20 Stifel Downgrade AAL as Buy → Hold at $55 → $13 and on Apr-06-20 JP Morgan Downgrade AAL as Overweight → Underweight.

There are currently 421.02M shares in the float and 434.58M shares outstanding. There are 13.12% shares short in AALs float. The industry rank for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is 215 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 15% .

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Fundamental Research:

AAL last 2 years revenues have increased from $45,768,000 to $45,768,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -2.08 and a profit of 116.60% next year. The growth rate on AAL this year is -257.14 compared to an industry -35.50. AALs next year’s growth rate is -147.79 compared to an industry 21.90. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.27 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.80. and AALs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.16 compared to an industry of 2.14. AAL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -7.70 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.74.

About American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL):

American Airlines Group Inc. was formed following the December 2013 merger between AMR (American Airlines’ parent group, which was founded in 1934) and U.S. Airways.The merger, which occurred after a bankruptcy filing by American Airlines, resulted in the formation of the largest airline internationally. Interestingly, the carrier has been making substantial profits ever since the merger took place. American Airlines Group is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.This Delaware corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are American Airlines, Envoy Aviation Group , PSA Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. The company’s primary business is to provide passenger and cargo services.The carrier operates more than 6,700 daily flights to over 330 destinations in more than 50 nations across the globe from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.Apart from a vast network of domestic services, the airline company provides international services to Canada, Central and South America, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.On domestic routes, the company competes with the likes of Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines, while on the international routes some of its competitors are Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.American Airlines Group maintains a fleet comprising of multiple mainline jets in addition to many regional aircraft which were operated by its regional airline subsidiaries and third-party regional carriers. The company is leaving no stone unturned to upgrade its facilities. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company operated 942 mainline and 605 regional aircraft.The company primarily operates in two segments: Mainline and Regional affiliates. Furthermore, through its large cargo unit, the company offers a broad range of freight and mail services across the globe.In 2019, the company reported operating revenues of $45.77 billion, up 2.8%. Passenger and cargo revenues accounted for 91.8% and 1.9% respectively of the top line. The remainder was accounted for by other sources.American Airlines’ fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.