JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), a Industrials Airlines business, saw its stock exchange 9.24 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 14.28M. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock is quoted at $9.24, up 0.21 cents or +2.33% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $8.09B. Gross Profit is $2.73B and the EBITDA is $1.29B.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is 14.28M compared to 11.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU). Approximately 5.81% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock is 1.45, indicating its 9.07% to 14.39% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, JBLU’s short term support levels are around $8.39, $7.48 and $6.86 on the downside. JBLUs short term resistance levels are $21.58, $21.10 and $19.66 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JBLU has short term rating of Neutral (0.06), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.43) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.56) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31). JBLU is trading 39.79% off its 52 week low at $6.61 and -57.32% off its 52 week high of $21.65. Performance wise, JBLU stock has recently shown investors 19.53% a surge in a week, -17.35% a reduction in a month and -50.32% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has shown a return of -50.64% since the beginning of the year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Key Data:

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.492B. JBLU insiders hold roughly 0.97% of the shares. On Mar-25-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade JBLU as Hold → Buy, On Apr-01-20 Stifel Downgrade JBLU as Buy → Hold at $26 → $11 and on Apr-06-20 JP Morgan Downgrade JBLU as Overweight → Neutral at $10.

There are currently 267.10M shares in the float and 286.10M shares outstanding. There are 5.81% shares short in JBLUs float. The industry rank for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is 215 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 15% .

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Fundamental Details:

JBLU last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,094,000 to $8,094,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.20 and a profit of 1780.00% next year. The growth rate on JBLU this year is -140.00 compared to an industry -35.50. JBLUs next year’s growth rate is -302.63 compared to an industry 21.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.64. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.56 compared to an industry of 0.63 and JBLUs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.44 compared to an industry of 2.14. JBLU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.76 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.33.

About JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU):

JetBlue Airways Corporation, incorporated in Delaware in Aug 1998, is a passenger airline that focuses on providing high-quality customer service. JetBlue, which started operations on Feb 11, 2000, was the sixth largest passenger carrier (in terms of available seat miles or ASMs i.e. capacity) in the United States at 2018-end. The low-fare, low-cost carrier operates primarily on point-to-point routes. In 2018, the carrier transported more than 42 million customers to 105 cities in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America with an average of 1000 daily flights.In line with the carrier’s efforts to promote a differentiated product and culture apart from competitive costs, JetBlue is constantly working toward expanding its premium product, the Mint service. The service includes 16 fully lie-flat seats, four of which are in suites with a privacy door, by adding seasonal service from John F. Kennedy International Airport, to Liberia, Costa Rica, and from Boston to St. Lucia.JetBlue currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190 planes. In 2018 , the average age of of the carrier’s fleet was 9.8 years. Moreover, JetBlue flights operated an average of 11.8 hours per day in 2018.The carrier is constantly looking to modernize its fleet. To this end, the carrier took delivery of ten Airbus A321 planes, three of which were equipped with its Mint cabin layout. JetBlue expects to take delivery of atleast six Airbus A321new engine option (neo) aircraft in 2019. Options for delivery of 60 additional A220-300 aircraft are anticipated to commence in 2025The carrier, whose fiscal year coincides with the calender year, is also looking to remove outdated planes from its fleet as part of the modernization process. To this end, the carrier expects to reduce its fleet of Embraer E190 aircraft from 2020. The phase out is anticipated to continue through approximately 2025.The Long Island City, New York based company reported operating revenues of $7.7 billion in 2018, up 9.2%. The carrier is being aided by robust growth in passenger revenues owing to healthy demand for air travel. Passenger revenues account for bulk of the total revenues. As an evidence, passenger revenues accounted for 96.4% of the top line in 2018. Balance came from other sources.