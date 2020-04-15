New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), a Consumer Defensive Beverages—Non-Alcoholic corporation, saw its stock trade 1.6300 shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.1M. New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) stock is changing hands at $1.6300, up 0.33 cents or +25.38% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) is $253.71M. Gross Profit is $150.71M and the EBITDA is $-37.66M.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) is 3.1M compared to 2.61M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) has a 50-day moving average of $1.4999 and a 200-day moving average of $2.0337. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV). Approximately 21.40% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) stock is 2.03, indicating its 16.84% to 16.43% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NBEV’s short term support levels are around $1.55, $1.43 and $1.32 on the downside. NBEVs short term resistance levels are $2.70, $2.21 and $2.04 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NBEV has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.51) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.12). NBEV is trading 66.16% off its 52 week low at $0.98 and -73.41% off its 52 week high of $6.13. Performance wise, NBEV stock has recently shown investors 39.32% an inflation in a week, 11.64% an inflation in a month and -13.76% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) has shown a return of -10.44% since the 1st of this year.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Key Evaluation:

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $139.262M. NBEV insiders hold roughly 12.71% of the shares. On Mar-26-19 Alliance Global Partners Initiated NBEV as Buy at $8. On Jul-22-19 Northland Capital Downgrade NBEV as Outperform → Market Perform and on Nov-15-19 Alliance Global Partners Reiterated NBEV as Buy at $6 → $3.50.

There are currently 74.58M shares in the float and 88.38M shares outstanding. There are 21.40% shares short in NBEVs float. The industry rank for New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) is 154 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Fundamental Figures:

NBEV last 2 years revenues have increased from $253,708 to $253,708 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.18 and a profit of 91.30% next year. The growth rate on NBEV this year is -36.36 compared to an industry -5.00. NBEVs next year’s growth rate is -105.71 compared to an industry 18.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.16 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.69. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.38 compared to an industry of 3.07 NBEV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.35 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.14.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV):

New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA.