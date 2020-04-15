Citigroup Inc. (C), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified corporation, saw its stock exchange 45.42 common shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 35.04M. Citigroup Inc. (C) stock is trading at $45.42, down -1.26 cents or -2.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Citigroup Inc. (C) is $66.07B. Gross Profit is $66.07B..

Citigroup Inc. (C) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Citigroup Inc. (C) is 35.04M compared to 24.37M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, Citigroup Inc. (C) has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Citigroup Inc. (C). Approximately 1.15% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Citigroup Inc. (C) stock is 1.92, indicating its 7.54% to 9.46% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, C’s short term support levels are around $45.11, $39.48 and $37.49 on the downside. Cs short term resistance levels are $80.22, $75.96 and $73.82 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, C has short term rating of Bearish (-0.35), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.38) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.41). C is trading 41.94% off its 52 week low at $32.00 and -45.35% off its 52 week high of $83.11. Performance wise, C stock has recently shown investors 10.46% a higher demand in a week, -11.01% a lower demand in a month and -43.68% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Citigroup Inc. (C) has shown a return of -43.15% since the start of the year.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Key Evaluation:

Citigroup Inc. (C) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $95.301B. C insiders hold roughly 0.24% of the shares. On Feb-03-20 Odeon Downgrade C as Buy → Hold, On Apr-01-20 Keefe Bruyette Downgrade C as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Apr-14-20 Societe Generale Upgrade C as Sell → Hold.

There are currently 2.09B shares in the float and 2.15B shares outstanding. There are 1.15% shares short in Cs float. The industry rank for Citigroup Inc. (C) is 251 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 1% .

Citigroup Inc. (C) Fundamental Data:

C last 2 years revenues have increased from $74,286,000 to $74,286,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. (C) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.47 and a profit of 21.96% next year. The growth rate on C this year is -40.11 compared to an industry -36.80. Cs next year’s growth rate is 55.51 compared to an industry 29.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 81.54 and cash per share (mrq) is 336.16. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.56 compared to an industry of 0.90 and Cs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.45 compared to an industry of 6.48. C fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.54 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.89.

About Citigroup Inc. (C):

Citigroup Inc. is a globally diversified financial services holding company providing a range of financial products and services including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage and wealth management to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions. Citigroup has around 200 million customer accounts in over 160 countries and jurisdictions.Citigroup currently reports via three business segments effective first-quarter 2017.Global Consumer Banking (GCB) (contributes 44% to total revenues in 2019) business includes retail banking, Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Institutional Clients Group (ICG) (53%) consists of Banking and Markets and Securities services. Corporate/Other (3%) comprise global staff functions and other corporate expenses, unallocated global operations, as well as technology, Corporate Treasury and discontinued operations.In July 2018, Scotiabank’s Colombian subsidiary, Banco Colpatria Multibanca Colpatria S.A., acquired the consumer (retail and credit cards), and small and medium enterprise operations of Citibank in Colombia.In October 2017, Citigroup completed the sale of consumer business in Brazil to Itau Unibanco. The deal was inked for around $220 million. In August 2017, Citigroup completed the sale of the fixed income analytics (Yield Book) and a fixed income index business. The transaction generated a pre-tax gain on sale of $580 million ($355 million after-tax).In March 2017, Citigroup completed the sale of CitiFinancial, its subprime lending unit in Canada, to an investor group led by private investment firm – JC Flowers and Värde Partners – initiated in November 2016. Citigroup also completed sell of consumer banking business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio, entered in October 2016.