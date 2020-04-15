J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP), a Consumer Cyclical Department Stores organization, saw its stock trade 0.3200 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.72M. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) stock is quoted at $0.3200, down -0.0088 cents or -2.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) is $11.17B. Gross Profit is $4.15B and the EBITDA is $610M.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) is 8.72M compared to 7.97M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4786 and a 200-day moving average of $0.8487. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP). Approximately 36.63% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) stock is 1.91, indicating its 11.72% to 15.24% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, JCP’s short term support levels are around $0.27 and $0.22 on the downside. JCPs short term resistance levels are $1.23, $1.17 and $1.10 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JCP has short term rating of Bearish (-0.32), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.45) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.37). JCP is trading 23.03% off its 52 week low at $0.26 and -76.64% off its 52 week high of $1.37. Performance wise, JCP stock has recently shown investors 0.00% a higher demand in a week, -46.67% a drop in a month and -62.16% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) has shown a return of -71.43% since the start of the year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Key Details:

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $102.714M. JCP insiders hold roughly 4.48% of the shares. On Nov-16-18 Argus Downgrade JCP as Hold → Sell, On Nov-16-18 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated JCP as Market Perform at $2 → $1.25 and on Aug-13-19 B. Riley FBR Reiterated JCP as Neutral at $1.30 → $0.60.

There are currently 306.59M shares in the float and 322.90M shares outstanding. There are 36.63% shares short in JCPs float. The industry rank for J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) is 245 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 3% .

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Key Fundamentals:

JCP last 2 years revenues have increased from $11,167,000 to $11,167,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.73 and a profit of 36.70% next year. The growth rate on JCP this year is 58.75 compared to an industry -59.30. JCPs next year’s growth rate is -36.22 compared to an industry 53.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.12 compared to an industry of 0.51 and JCPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.36 compared to an industry of 1.85. JCP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.75.

About J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP):

Founded in 1902 and based in Plano, TX, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc. offers merchandise and services to customers through its department stores, catalogs and website.Meanwhile, the company fulfills online customer purchases by direct shipment to the customer from its distribution facilities and stores or from its suppliers’ warehouses and by in store customer pick up.The company operates stores at both mall and off-mall locations. The company sells family apparel, footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, and home furnishings. It also offers beauty products through Sephora shops, which are located inside the J. C. Penney stores.Furthermore, the company’s department stores also offer a variety of other services, which include optical, portrait photography, styling salon, and custom decorating.Through its integrated channels, the company provides a wide range of national and private brands. J. C. Penney operates approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company runs one of the largest apparel and home furnishing site, jcp.com.