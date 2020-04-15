InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 1.8000 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.21M. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) stock is changing hands at $1.8000, up 0.19 cents or +11.80% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-11.44M.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is 2.21M compared to 368.54k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) has a 50-day moving average of $2.4946 and a 200-day moving average of $7.4818. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV). Approximately 1.35% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) stock is 1.90, indicating its 26.80% to 19.46% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NVIV’s short term support levels are around $1.72 and $1.15 on the downside. NVIVs short term resistance levels are $15.00, $10.20 and $9.30 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NVIV has short term rating of Bearish (-0.42), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.24) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.36) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.34). NVIV is trading 65.90% off its 52 week low at $1.09 and -96.27% off its 52 week high of $48.30. Performance wise, NVIV stock has recently shown investors 16.75% an increase in a week, 30.07% an increase in a month and -79.74% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) has shown a return of -73.32% since the first of the year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Key Details:

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $2.785M. NVIV insiders hold roughly 2.57% of the shares. On Jul-21-16 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated NVIV as Buy, On May-05-17 Raymond James Downgrade NVIV as Strong Buy → Outperform and on Jul-31-17 Raymond James Downgrade NVIV as Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 0.58M shares in the float and 0.59M shares outstanding. There are 1.35% shares short in NVIVs float. The industry rank for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is 35 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 14% .

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Fundamental Research:

NVIV last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -5.40 and a profit of 50.70% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.61 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.19. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.18 compared to an industry of 3.35

About InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV):

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a medical device company focused on utilizing polymers as a platform technology to develop treatments to improve function in individuals paralyzed as a result of traumatic spinal cord injury. The company intends to offer three products, including a biocompatible polymer scaffolding device to treat acute wound SCI; a biocompatible hydrogel for local controlled release of methylprednisolone to treat acute SCI; and a biocompatible polymer scaffolding device seeded with autologous hNSCs to treat acute and chronic SCI. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.