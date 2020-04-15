Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 2.8000 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.6M. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) stock traded at $2.8000, up 0.15 cents or +5.66% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) is $31.43M. Gross Profit is $-87.68M and the EBITDA is $-184.19M.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) is 6.6M compared to 6.57M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) has a 50-day moving average of $2.1014 and a 200-day moving average of $2.6110. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE). Approximately 19.97% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) stock is 2.91, indicating its 8.80% to 14.66% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SRNE’s short term support levels are around $2.62, $2.35 and $1.72 on the downside. SRNEs short term resistance levels are $5.08, $4.24 and $3.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SRNE has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.13). SRNE is trading 101.44% off its 52 week low at $1.39 and -44.99% off its 52 week high of $5.09. Performance wise, SRNE stock has recently shown investors 7.28% a spike in a week, 62.79% a spike in a month and -33.01% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) has shown a return of -17.16% since the beginning of the year.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Key Statistics:

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $507.752M. SRNE insiders hold roughly 34.21% of the shares. On Jan-16-18 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated SRNE as Buy at $20 → $30. On Jun-28-18 B. Riley FBR, Inc. Initiated SRNE as Buy at $14.25 and on Oct-07-19 JMP Securities Initiated SRNE as Mkt Outperform at $21.

There are currently 119.30M shares in the float and 175.61M shares outstanding. There are 19.97% shares short in SRNEs float. The industry rank for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) is 21 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 8% .

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Fundamental Figures:

SRNE last 2 years revenues have increased from $31,432 to $31,432 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.20 and a loss of -5.00% next year. The growth rate on SRNE this year is -58.02 compared to an industry 7.90. SRNEs next year’s growth rate is -3.37 compared to an industry 6.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.51 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.34 compared to an industry of 3.21 SRNE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.89 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.20.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE):

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.