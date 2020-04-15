Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 1.0550 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.96M. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) stock is changing hands at $1.0550, up 0.281 cents or +36.30% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) is $6.56M. Gross Profit is $2.56M and the EBITDA is $-2.21M.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) is 2.96M compared to 5.94M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) has a 50-day moving average of $0.9691 and a 200-day moving average of $0.8168. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP). Approximately 0.45% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) stock is -0.43, indicating its 18.50% to 17.81% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, COCP’s short term support levels are around $0.83, $0.66 and $0.49 on the downside. COCPs short term resistance levels are $2.39, $1.68 and $1.42 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, COCP has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.23) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.01). COCP is trading 173.25% off its 52 week low at $0.39 and -64.24% off its 52 week high of $2.95. Performance wise, COCP stock has recently shown investors 44.52% a pop in a week, 29.40% a pop in a month and 112.62% a pop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) has shown a return of 112.92% since the beginning of the year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) Key Data:

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $55.008M. COCP insiders hold roughly 38.38% of the shares.

There are currently 32.13M shares in the float and 57.36M shares outstanding. There are 0.45% shares short in COCPs float. The industry rank for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) is 21 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 8% .

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) Fundamental Details:

COCP last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,564 to $6,564 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.08 The book value per share (mrq) is 0.76 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.13.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP):

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company.