Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN), a Industrials Security & Protection Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 4.5500 common shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 228.47k. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) stock is changing hands at $4.5500, up 0.51 cents or +12.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is $5.14M. Gross Profit is $4.51M and the EBITDA is $-8.21M.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is 228.47k compared to 685.6k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has a 50-day moving average of $4.1460 and a 200-day moving average of $5.1305. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN). Approximately 3.91% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) stock is -0.03, indicating its 9.66% to 23.92% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, APDN’s short term support levels are around $4.05 and $2.76 on the downside. APDNs short term resistance levels are $19.00, $9.76 and $7.22 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APDN has short term rating of Bullish (0.36), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.12) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26). APDN is trading 80.56% off its 52 week low at $2.52 and -86.46% off its 52 week high of $33.60. Performance wise, APDN stock has recently shown investors 16.07% a pop in a week, 62.50% a pop in a month and 6.56% a pop in the past quarter. More importantly, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has shown a return of 8.59% since the beginning of the year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Key Statistics:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $15.859M. APDN insiders hold roughly 16.45% of the shares. On Oct-08-15 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $9 → $13. On May-13-16 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $13 → $9 and on Nov-14-16 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $8 → $6.

There are currently 2.91M shares in the float and 3.52M shares outstanding. There are 3.91% shares short in APDNs float. The industry rank for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is 143 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Fundamentals Statistics:

APDN last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,389 to $5,138 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.77 and a profit of 44.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.47.

About Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN):

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan.