AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade +0.08 (9.80%) shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 17.02M. AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) stock is changing hands at $+0.08 (9.80%). Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is $9k. Gross Profit is $9k and the EBITDA is $-4.24M.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is 17.02M compared to 6.56M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6248 and a 200-day moving average of $1.0076. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI). Approximately 1.63% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) stock is 0.84, indicating its 59.99% to 33.16% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, AIKI’s short term support levels are around $0.65, $0.60 and $0.56 on the downside. AIKIs short term resistance level is $0.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AIKI has short term rating of Bullish (0.39), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.54) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.44). AIKI is trading 70.77% off its 52 week low at $0.48 and -85.15% off its 52 week high of $5.52. Performance wise, AIKI stock has recently shown investors 32.21% a pop in a week, -33.35% a lower demand in a month and -36.95% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has shown a return of -37.90% since the start of the year.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Key Figures:

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $11.29M. AIKI insiders hold roughly 14.29% of the shares.

There are currently 11.81M shares in the float and 13.51M shares outstanding. There are 1.63% shares short in AIKIs float. The industry rank for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is 21 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 8% .

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Fundamental Figures:

AIKI last 2 years revenues have increased from $9 to $9 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.07.

About AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI):

AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York.