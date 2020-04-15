UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), a Healthcare Healthcare Plans corporation, saw its stock exchange 270.50 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 5.07M. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) stock traded at $270.50, up 6.99 cents or +2.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is $242.15B. Gross Profit is $57.6B and the EBITDA is $21.68B.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is 5.07M compared to 6.14M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has a 50-day moving average of $251.70 and a 200-day moving average of $266.86. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). Approximately 0.75% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) stock is 0.64, indicating its 5.15% to 7.94% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, UNH’s short term support levels are around $262.85, $252.61 and $246.20 on the downside. UNHs short term resistance levels are $305.31, $301.99 and $298.80 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UNH has short term rating of Neutral (0.22), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.15) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.05). UNH is trading 44.10% off its 52 week low at $187.72 and -11.81% off its 52 week high of $306.71. Performance wise, UNH stock has recently shown investors 8.92% a pop in a week, -0.57% a lower amount in a month and -5.37% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has shown a return of -7.99% since the 1st of this year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Key Statistics:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $256.589B. UNH insiders hold roughly 0.71% of the shares. On Oct-10-19 Jefferies Downgrade UNH as Buy → Hold at $300 → $235. On Oct-18-19 Mizuho Initiated UNH as Buy at $270 and on Mar-20-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade UNH as Hold → Buy at $308.

There are currently 941.69M shares in the float and 961.86M shares outstanding. There are 0.75% shares short in UNHs float. The industry rank for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is 42 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Fundamentals Statistics:

UNH last 2 years revenues have increased from $240,269,000 to $240,269,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 3.63 and a profit of 14.36% next year. The growth rate on UNH this year is 8.74 compared to an industry 9.50. UNHs next year’s growth rate is 13.15 compared to an industry 17.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 60.78 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.24 compared to an industry of 2.28 and UNHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.80 compared to an industry of 9.95. UNH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 16.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 3.65.

About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH):

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. is the largest health care services company in the world, serving over 50 million individuals in the United States as of 2019 and over 5 million internationally.The company provides a wide range of health care products and services, such as health maintenance organizations (HMOs), point of service plans (POS), preferred provider organizations (PPOs), and managed fee-for-service programs.UnitedHealth has the largest and most diverse membership base within the managed-care organization market, which gives it significant competitive advantages. It also has built its prescription drug business through OptumRx division, with the acquisition of Catamaran in 2015.UnitedHealth Group was the top ranking company in the Healthcare: Insurance and Managed Care category in Fortune magazine’s 2019 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.”The company has acquired a number of competing healthcare providers. These acquisitions have transformed it from a pure health insurer to a comprehensive healthcare provider.UnitedHealth Group primarily generates revenues through its premiums, fees for various medical and consulting services, and sales of medical products and services. The company reports through two segments: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Its strategy is to meld the provision of medical care from its Optum unit with UnitedHealthcare brand insurance products, which help in cross selling of products and services.UnitedHealthcare (contributed approximately 63% of revenues in 2019) is divided into UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual; UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement; UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.Optum (47%) is a technology-enabled health services business serving the broad health care marketplace, including those who need care: the consumers who need the right support, information, resources and products; those who provide care: pharmacies, hospitals, physicians, practices and other health care facilities.