Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers business, saw its stock exchange 730.96 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 16.29M. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock is quoted at $730.96, up 80.01 cents or +12.29% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is $24.58B. Gross Profit is $4.07B and the EBITDA is $2.19B.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is 16.29M compared to 20.71M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has a 50-day moving average of $580.29 and a 200-day moving average of $471.40. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). Approximately 13.48% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock is 0.73, indicating its 6.16% to 10.51% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, TSLA’s short term support levels are around $629.41, $557.03 and $450.31 on the downside. TSLAs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $884.86 and $702.88 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TSLA has short term rating of Bullish (0.32), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.04). TSLA is trading 302.07% off its 52 week low at $176.99 and -26.56% off its 52 week high of $968.99. Performance wise, TSLA stock has recently shown investors 35.61% a greater amount in a week, 16.13% a greater amount in a month and 36.14% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has shown a return of 55.61% since the first of the year.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Key Data:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $134.781B. TSLA insiders hold roughly 20.65% of the shares. On Apr-06-20 Jefferies Upgrade TSLA as Hold → Buy at $800 → $650. On Apr-13-20 Bernstein Reiterated TSLA as Mkt Perform at $730 → $500 and on Apr-14-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade TSLA as Underperform → Neutral at $415 → $580.

There are currently 146.09M shares in the float and 176.35M shares outstanding. There are 13.48% shares short in TSLAs float. The industry rank for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is 243 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 4% .

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Key Fundamentals:

TSLA last 2 years revenues have increased from $24,578,000 to $24,578,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.12 and a profit of 212.82% next year. The growth rate on TSLA this year is 3,415.38 compared to an industry -16.80. TSLAs next year’s growth rate is 171.12 compared to an industry 30.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 36.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 35.54. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.71 compared to an industry of 2.10 and TSLAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 79.28 compared to an industry of 5.45. TSLA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.57 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.21.

About Tesla, Inc. (TSLA):

Over the years, electric vehicle (‘EV’) maker Tesla has evolved into a dynamic technology innovator. It has transformed the EV market much the same way as Amazon changed the retail landscape and Netflix revolutionized entertainment. Tesla is the market leader in battery-powered electric car sales in the United States, owning around 60% of market share. In fact, the company’s flagship Model 3 accounts for about half of the U.S. EV market. Tesla, which has managed to garner the reputation of a gold standard over the years, is now a far bigger entity that what it started off since its IPO in 2010, with a market capitalization almost double the combined value of top two U.S. auto giants General Motors and Ford.Over the years, Tesla has shifted from developing niche products for affluent buyers to making more affordable EVs for the masses. The firm’s three-pronged business model approach of direct sales, servicing, and charging its EVs sets it apart from other carmakers. Tesla, which is touted as the clean energy revolutionary automaker, is much more than just a car manufacturer. The firm also makes different kinds of technology like self driving software, charging stations and battery development, et al. The technology titan has also made inroads into solar and energy storage business. Tesla operates under two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. While automotive revenues accounted for 93.7% of 2019 revenues, energy generation and storage revenues constituted 6.3% of the total sales.Presently, the company produces and sells three fully electric vehicles: The Model S sedan, the Model X sport utility vehicle (“SUV”) and the Model 3 sedan. Tesla’s equally impressive future product lineup includes Model Y, Cybertruck, Semi truck and Roadster. The firm manufactures its vehicles primarily at facilities located in Fremont, California, Lathrop, California, Tilburg, Netherlands. Tesla’s first and second Gigafactory are located in Nevada and New York (Gigafactory 2). While the firm’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai started deliveries this year, Tesla aims fourth Gigafactory in Berlin to further boost output. Car production in the Berlin Gigafactory is expected to begin in late 2021.