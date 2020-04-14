Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified corporation, saw its stock trade 32.01 shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 43.2M. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock is trading at $32.01, up 0.58 cents or +1.85% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is $82.46B. Gross Profit is $82.46B..

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 43.2M compared to 35.88M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). Approximately 1.15% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock is 1.36, indicating its 6.71% to 8.25% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, WFC’s short term support levels are around $30.58, $27.38 and $26.23 on the downside. WFCs short term resistance levels are $54.37, $52.87 and $48.57 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WFC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.46) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.67) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40). WFC is trading 29.14% off its 52 week low at $25.10 and -40.79% off its 52 week high of $54.75. Performance wise, WFC stock has recently shown investors 19.82% an inflation in a week, 15.55% an inflation in a month and -40.13% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has shown a return of -41.58% since the start of the year.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Key Figures:

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $130.902B. WFC insiders hold roughly 78.23% of the shares. On Mar-26-20 Berenberg Upgrade WFC as Sell → Hold at $26. On Mar-26-20 Odeon Upgrade WFC as Sell → Hold and on Apr-14-20 Compass Point Initiated WFC as Neutral.

There are currently 4.08B shares in the float and 4.20B shares outstanding. There are 1.15% shares short in WFCs float. The industry rank for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 251 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 1% .

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Fundamental Evaluation:

WFC last 2 years revenues have increased from $82,574,000 to $82,574,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.57 and a profit of 22.13% next year. The growth rate on WFC this year is -39.04 compared to an industry -23.30. WFCs next year’s growth rate is 21.35 compared to an industry 10.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 39.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 93.29. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.80 compared to an industry of 0.90 and WFCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.74 compared to an industry of 6.48. WFC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.67 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.59.

About Wells Fargo & Company (WFC):

San Francisco-based – Wells Fargo & Company is one of the largest financial services company in the U.S. with $1.9 trillion in assets and over $1.3 trillion in deposits. The company provides banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage services and consumer and commercial finance through over 7,400 stores, 13,000 ATMs, the internet and other distribution channels across North America and globally.The company provides its services through three broad segments:Community Banking offers a complete line of diversified financial products and services to consumers and small businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and auto, student, and small business lending.Wholesale Banking provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally with annual sales generally in excess of $5 million.Wealth and Investment Management provides a full range of personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses.In October 2019, Wells Fargo closes the sale of its commercial real estate brokerage business, Eastdil Secured and recorded a pre-tax gain of about $362 million, reflected infourth-quarter 2019 net income.In July 2019, Wells Fargo divested its Institutional Retirement & Trust business to Principal Financial Group for $1.2 billion. In February 2018, it completed the sale of its Shareowner Services business to U.K.-based Equiniti Group plc, for $227 million. In 2017, Wells Fargo completed the divestiture of Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA, Inc to USI Insurance Services. The company offloaded the commercial insurance business, though retained personal insurance business.In 2016, Wells Fargo sold its fund administration business, Wells Fargo Global Fund Services. Also, the company acquired GE Capital’s Commercial Distribution Finance businesses in the Europe, Middle East and Africa, Australia & New Zealand and Asia. Along with these, the bank acquired GE Capital’s commercial lending and leasing businesses in North America and GE Railcar Services.